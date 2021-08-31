Time to Get Cozy: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Spin on Pumpkin Spice

English French

Featuring pumpkin spice-inspired blends and accessories, this year’s fall collection will have you ready to sit by the fire with a warm, cozy drink at hand

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to announce the launch of its most extensive collection of pumpkin spice-inspired teas for fall 2021. Infusions and accessories are now available at all 18 DAVIDsTEA flagship stores across Canada, and online at davidstea.com.

DAVIDsTEA’s fan favourite, Pumpkin Chai, is back with the most innovative twist on pumpkin spice, this time in loose leaf tea. These unique tea blends, made from premium and ethically sourced ingredients, will also feature a new classic – DAVIDsTEA Pumpkin Earl Grey – a black tea with notes of creamy vanilla and a pinch of pumpkin spices. Joining the line-up as a timely twist on a tried-and-true classic, this loose-leaf tea will act as the perfect base for the brand’s take on a London Fog. With just as a touch of vanilla and frothed milk, the Pumpkin Fog is the perfect fall latte.



“No one does pumpkin like DAVIDsTEA. Our newest collection is warm, inviting and perfect for making autumn days feel a little cozier,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “Pumpkin spice has been a strong fall tradition for many years and we have always celebrated the customer demand for Pumpkin Chai. This year, we have a wide pumpkin collection with white tea, black teas, matcha and herbal blends. We’re especially proud of our Pumpkin Earl Grey – the industry’s first earl grey infused with pumpkin. We invite customers to discover our full collection at one of our 18 stores, and online where we’ll issue free samples of our seasonal teas with every purchase starting mid-September through the month of October.”

Introducing the DAVIDsTEA Pumpkin Collection

Pumpkin Chai (Black Tea) : Back for its 11 th year at DAVIDsTEA, this forever fall must-have is the company’s bestseller. This rich black tea is full of cinnamon and cloves, with the sweetness of caramel and pumpkin candy, making it an ideal choice for the most comforting latte.





: Back for its 11 year at DAVIDsTEA, this forever fall must-have is the company’s bestseller. This rich black tea is full of cinnamon and cloves, with the sweetness of caramel and pumpkin candy, making it an ideal choice for the most comforting latte. Pumpkin Earl Grey (Black Tea) : The latest addition to the pumpkin spice family, this warming blend of black tea and creamy vanilla, with a pinch of pumpkin spices and bergamot for that London Fog richness will have you feeling cozy up to the minute sweater weather hits. Inspired by our best-selling Cream of Earl Grey and Pumpkin Chai, this is the creative offspring and best of both blends.





: The latest addition to the pumpkin spice family, this warming blend of black tea and creamy vanilla, with a pinch of pumpkin spices and bergamot for that London Fog richness will have you feeling cozy up to the minute sweater weather hits. Inspired by our best-selling Cream of Earl Grey and Pumpkin Chai, this is the creative offspring and best of both blends. White Pumpkin (White Tea) : Before taking the plunge into a full-blown PSL, dip your toes in this delicate and approachable pumpkin blend with only a touch of spice. Made with ethically sourced white tea, discover notes of cooked cream, white chocolate, coconut and pumpkin seeds seamlessly blended in this demure autumnal staple.





: Before taking the plunge into a full-blown PSL, dip your toes in this delicate and approachable pumpkin blend with only a touch of spice. Made with ethically sourced white tea, discover notes of cooked cream, white chocolate, coconut and pumpkin seeds seamlessly blended in this demure autumnal staple. Pumpkin Crème Brûlée (Herbal Tea) : From sweet cooked pumpkin notes to irresistibly rich white chocolate, snuggle up with the ultimate caffeine-free fall warmer and crème brûlée taste twin.





: From sweet cooked pumpkin notes to irresistibly rich white chocolate, snuggle up with the ultimate caffeine-free fall warmer and crème brûlée taste twin. Pumpkin Pie Matcha (Matcha, Green Tea) : This sweet and warming blend of finely ground matcha green tea, pure cane sugar with a hint of natural pumpkin pie flavour is delicious straight up or mixed into fall recipes.





: This sweet and warming blend of finely ground matcha green tea, pure cane sugar with a hint of natural pumpkin pie flavour is delicious straight up or mixed into fall recipes. Monster Mash (Rooibos ): *Available online and in store September 3* Bursting with sweet pumpkin goodness, this warming caffeine-free rooibos tastes just like smooth pumpkin butter – sweet, spicy and comforting. It’s the perfect way to fuel all Halloween festivities, and will be a guaranteed hit with little ghouls and goblins.





): Bursting with sweet pumpkin goodness, this warming caffeine-free rooibos tastes just like smooth pumpkin butter – sweet, spicy and comforting. It’s the perfect way to fuel all Halloween festivities, and will be a guaranteed hit with little ghouls and goblins. Pumpkin Nordic Mug : Bring pumpkin spice to new levels with this stoneware Nordic Mug. Fill it to the brim with your fall faves and use the lid to keep your drink warm, or use it as a saucer.





: Bring pumpkin spice to new levels with this stoneware Nordic Mug. Fill it to the brim with your fall faves and use the lid to keep your drink warm, or use it as a saucer. Pumpkin Everything Loose Leaf Sampler Kit: Pumpkin everything. And we mean it. Dive into the ultimate array of pumpkin perfection, which includes the entire collection, from Pumpkin Chai, Pumpkin Crème Brulée, Pumpkin Pie Matcha, Monster Mash, to Pumpkin Earl Grey.



DAVIDsTEA’s Pumpkin Collection is available online at davidstea.com for Canadian and U.S. customers as well as in-store in its 18 flagship locations across Canada.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com, the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 2,500 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

