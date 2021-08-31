NYSE: EBS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Emergent BioSolutions Inc announced by the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) in July 2020 or earlier and continue to hold any of their NYSE: EBS shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On April 19, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the company failed to disclose to investors myriad issues at Bayview that would detrimentally affect its ability to manufacture the vaccine. Investors began to learn the truth on March 31, 2021, after the close of markets, when media reports revealed that employees at Emergent’s Bayview facility “mixed up” ingredients for the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines, contaminating up to 15 million doses of the J&J vaccine. It was further revealed that this was not an isolated incident and part of a history of manufacturing issues at the Company’s plant. Media outlets called the massive contamination a “significant setback and public relations debacle” and highlighted longstanding contamination risks and quality control issues at the Company’s facilities, leading to a string of FDA citations, including a persistent problem with mold, poor disinfection of some plant equipment leading to growth of bacteria, the repeated approval of raw materials that had not been fully tested, and poor employee training.



Those who purchased Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.