DZS Presents 5G Mobile Transport and Joint Ecosystem Solutions at Big 5G Event 2021

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband access and software defined networking solutions, and global data center solution provider Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) have announced a joint demonstration of 5G network deployment at the Big 5G Event 2021, taking place August 30–September 3, 2021 virtually and live at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado August 31–September 2, 2021. Based on a strategic partnership to accelerate virtualized and containerized infrastructure for service provider clouds including edge, Open RAN, and core data center environments announced in July 2021, this live demonstration of the turn-up of 5G services based on joint DZS/QCT solutions will be shown at DZS booth #200 during exhibition hours.



“As carriers look to take advantage of edge clouds and network virtualization for 5G, QCT and DZS blueprints provide a basis to simplify deployment of network-ready cloud technologies, open networks and new services that enable operators to monetize their 5G investments,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “As one of the first industry events back in person and one of the leading venues for discussing the future of 5G, the Big 5G Event is an ideal backdrop at which to demonstrate newly introduced DZS and QCT solutions.”

In addition to the demonstrations taking place at the DZS booth, executives from both DZS and QCT will be speaking throughout the conference. DZS CTO Andrew Bender will be part of a live panel discussion titled “A Closer Look at the Disaggregation of Transport Networks” taking place on Wednesday, September 1 at 4:25 pm local time. The panel will be shared virtually to show registrants on Friday, September 3 at 12:45 pm. QCT’s Global Head of Telecom/General Manager of US Howard Wu will be delivering a live keynote address titled “Embracing cloud as an integral component of 5G networks” on September 1 at 12:20 pm. He will also be on a panel discussion later that day on requirements for Open RAN. QCT’s Chief Strategy Officer Michael Litherland and Manager of 5G Solution Business Development Ulysses Lu will also be speaking at the event in various panel discussions and presentations on 5G.

“QCT is excited to showcase our converged edge cloud blueprints with DZS at this year's Big 5G Event,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “Together with DZS, we are proud to deliver simplified, easy-to-deploy reference configurations of hardware and software to deliver carrier-grade, open, standardized, integrated solutions that provide end-to-end visibility into the network to better the 5G service experience for service providers around the globe.”

DZS and QCT announced an agreement in July to deepen collaboration in network virtualization, edge cloud and Open RAN for telco providers. The partnership combines DZS mobile transport, telco edge and converged network expertise with QCT’s server and NFV infrastructure integration capabilities to address carrier and operator business opportunities in 5G, edge cloud and network virtualization. Jointly developed blueprints created through this partnership will include support for platforms with ‘Ice Lake’ Platform 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors optimized for FlexRAN-based 5G deployment, and help eliminate deployment complexity through carrier-grade infrastructure automation, zero touch hardware provisioning and end-to-end orchestration provided by DZS Cloud.

Also on display at the DZS Big 5 Event booth will be the DZS Chronos mobile transport portfolio. This full range of 5G-ready xHaul (fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul) solutions are open, software-defined and proven, enabling Open RAN and Virtual RAN architectures. The groundbreaking O-series line of environmentally hardened optical transport products will be on display as well, including the MPX-9103 100G DWDM Muxponder and the modular TMS-1190 Optical Edge Transport Platform, optimized for high capacity and long-reach mobile xHaul scenarios. Also on display will be the widely deployed C1216RO Open Fronthaul Gateway as well as DZS M-series mobile backhaul products, including M3000 and M1500 cell-site switch / router platforms, and the E3210PC in-building small cell switch with PoE+ support.

Big 5G Event historically brings together over 3,000 5G professionals, C-suite innovators and players in the telco industry to connect, engage and explore the future of 5G. This year, the show will have both a live and a virtual presence. Key topics will include but aren’t limited to network modernization, consumer 5G applications, private 5G networks, Edge, Open RAN, AI and Network automation, and more.

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband access and software defined networking solutions. With more than 20 million products in-service and customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries, DZS is helping many of the world’s most advanced and innovative service providers and enterprises leverage the power of 5G, 10 gig fixed broadband, and software-defined networks to deliver cutting-edge services and lead in their markets.

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global data center solution provider that combines the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation data center design and operational challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds.

Product lines include hyperconverged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, switches and integrated racks with an ecosystem of hardware components and software partners. QCT designs, manufactures, integrates and services its offerings via its own global network. The parent of QCT is Quanta Computer, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation.

