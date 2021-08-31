Insights on the Surface Disinfectant Global Market to 2026 - Featuring 3M, Cantel Medical and Ecolab Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surface Disinfectant Market Research Report by End-User, by Type, by Distribution, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Surface Disinfectant Market size was estimated at USD 1,019.15 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,199.78 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 17.91% to reach USD 2,739.13 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Surface Disinfectant to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on End-User, the Surface Disinfectant Market was examined across Diagnostic Laboratories, Domestic-Use, Hospital Settings, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Research Laboratories.

Based on Composition, the Surface Disinfectant Market was examined across Bio and Chemical. The Chemical was further studied across Alcohols, Aldehydes, Ammonium Compounds, Chlorine Compounds, Oxidizing Agents, and Phenolics.

Based on Type, the Surface Disinfectant Market was examined across Liquids, Sprays, and Wipes.

Based on Distribution, the Surface Disinfectant Market was examined across Offline Mode and Online Mode.

Based on Geography, the Surface Disinfectant Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Surface Disinfectant Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Surface Disinfectant Market, including 3M Company, Cantel Medical Corporation, CarroLLClean, Diversey Holding Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Gojo Industries, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Metrex Research, LLC, Procter & Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, STERIS PLC, The Clorox Company, and Whiteley Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Surface Disinfectant Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Surface Disinfectant Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Surface Disinfectant Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Surface Disinfectant Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Surface Disinfectant Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Surface Disinfectant Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Surface Disinfectant Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Stringent Regulations Considering the use of Surface Disinfectants

5.1.1.2. Technological Enhancements in Disinfectants

5.1.1.3. High Prevalence of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs)

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Non-Compliance of End-User with Standard Disinfection Practices

5.1.2.2. Negative Perception Regarding the Use of Chemical Disinfectants

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing Growth Opportunities for the Healthcare, Hospitality, and Educational Industry in Emerging Economies

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Development of Counterfeit Technologies

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Surface Disinfectant Market, by End-User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Diagnostic Laboratories

6.3. Domestic-Use

6.4. Hospital Settings

6.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

6.6. Research Laboratories



7. Surface Disinfectant Market, by Composition

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bio

7.3. Chemical

7.3.1. Alcohols

7.3.2. Aldehydes

7.3.3. Ammonium Compounds

7.3.4. Chlorine Compounds

7.3.5. Oxidizing Agents

7.3.6. Phenolics



8. Surface Disinfectant Market, by Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Liquids

8.3. Sprays

8.4. Wipes



9. Surface Disinfectant Market, by Distribution

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Offline Mode

9.3. Online Mode



10. Americas Surface Disinfectant Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Surface Disinfectant Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Surface Disinfectant Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Quadrant

13.4. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.5. Competitive Scenario

13.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.5.4. Investment & Funding

13.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. 3M Company

14.2. Cantel Medical Corporation

14.3. CarroLLClean

14.4. Diversey Holding Ltd.

14.5. Ecolab Inc.

14.6. Gojo Industries, Inc.

14.7. Johnson & Johnson

14.8. Metrex Research, LLC

14.9. Procter & Gamble Company

14.10. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

14.11. STERIS PLC

14.12. The Clorox Company

14.13. Whiteley Corporation



15. Appendix



