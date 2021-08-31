Akoya Biosciences to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will be virtually participating in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.



Brian McKelligon, CEO, and Joe Driscoll, CFO, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 13th, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/ and will be available for 90 days thereafter.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research.

Investor Contact:

David Deuchler

Gilmartin Group LLC

investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Linn

Bioscribe, Inc.

774-696-3803

michelle@bioscribe.com