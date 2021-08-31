BREWBILT UPDATE FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE COMMERCIAL CRAFT BEER FACILITY

Grass Valley, CA, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrewBilt Brewing Company (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BRBL) announced today that it is making headway with the ongoing construction of its Northern California craft brewery. In coordination with the City of Grass Valley Community Development Department, the design and construction team is completing architectural and engineering construction documents for the Company’s recently expanded brewery space. The design and construction team includes Design Collaborative Architecture, Melas Energy Engineering, Foothill Electric, Lincoln and Long Civil Engineering, and Bozarth Construction.

Jef Lewis, CEO, stated, “It’s exciting to watch the construction plans for the new office and brewery take shape. A 20-bbl brewery requires specialized electrical and plumbing requirements. In addition to the brewery, we have 3,000 square feet of office space almost completed which will house our core brewery team, lab and accounting. We look forward to a great year ahead of us with commercial contract brewing customers as well as BrewBilt-branded craft beers.”

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY:

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company brews craft lagers and ales with a particular focus on European-style lagers. The Company offers its own lineup of craft beers as well as private label and contracting brewing services. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCPINK: BBRW), who has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing’s production team are industry veterans using the highest quality brewing equipment and ingredients available to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

