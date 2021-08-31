Instaclustr Bringing Open Source Perspectives and Data Management Best Practices to Several Industry Conferences in Fall 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instaclustr , delivering reliability at scale through its fully managed platform for open source data technologies , today announced extensive participation at data management and open source technology conferences throughout September and October.



Anil Inamdar , the VP & Global Head of Data Solutions at Instaclustr, will lead sessions on how businesses should assess the viability of pure open source technologies for their use cases compared to open core alternatives. Inamdar has been invited to speak on the topic to audiences at DeveloperWeek Global – Cloud and All Things Open. He will also be presenting at Data Con LA, on how organizations can best optimize Redis for their use cases. Paul Brebner , the Technology Evangelist at Instaclustr, is also speaking at All Things Open. He will lead a deep dive into how to build and scale a zero-code streaming data pipeline using fully open source projects, including Apache Kafka and complementary technologies.

In addition to its speaking sessions, Instaclustr is participating at several global and U.S. conferences throughout the next several weeks:

“Enterprise demand for fully open source technologies across the data stack continues to accelerate – and with good reason,” said Inamdar. “The performance, reliability, and cost-advantages of mature open source projects are there for the taking. Still, many organizations continue to struggle when evaluating open source solutions compared to open core. This has been especially true in 2021, where a few high-profile open source projects changed course to become more closed. While assessing a project’s licensing terms and community health are important, organizations must also discern the underlying business motivations and incentives of the vendors and technology providers they will rely on to deliver or support their open source data-layer software.”

Instaclustr helps companies unlock the true power of open source technologies through its Managed Data Platform for deploying, managing, and monitoring all components of their data infrastructure. Instaclustr combines a complete data infrastructure environment with hands-on technology expertise to ensure ongoing performance and optimization. These benefits have established Instaclustr as the trusted choice for customers across industries where data management is critical to competitive success.

Instaclustr delivers reliability at scale through an integrated data platform of open source technologies such as Apache Cassandra®, Apache Kafka®, Apache SparkTM, RedisTM and ElasticsearchTM. Instaclustr allows companies to focus internal development and operational resources on building cutting edge customer-facing applications. Instaclustr now has more than 100 million node hours and 7 PB of data under management across its open source technology suite.