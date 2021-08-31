Disability Care Platform Joshin Closes $3M Seed Round; Launches in Los Angeles and Seattle

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joshin , a digital care platform that connects care providers to families with specialized care needs, announced today that it has closed a seed funding round of $3 million led by Anthemis Group and The Autism Impact Fund. Joshin is also expanding its services to the West Coast markets of Los Angeles and Seattle, continuing its strong growth in the past year with a 200% increase in its community base, including care providers and members.



Access to care providers is especially important for the 1-in-5 families with complex health needs ranging from neurodiverse children to dependent adults with developmental and physical disabilities. The need for support has become particularly acute during the COVID-19 crisis, and has been a major factor in mothers leaving the workforce.

“For too long, people who have special health needs and their families have been underserved and had fragmented access to disability care providers,” said Melissa Danielsen, CEO of Joshin. “The seed investment from Anthemis and The Autism Impact Fund enables Joshin to grow our network of care providers and expand our corporate care benefit programs. We’re continuing to scale our technology to lessen the burden of caregiving responsibilities for employees and their families,” added Melissa.

“Joshin is the only digital platform that provides access for people with special needs to vetted, qualified care providers,” said Chris Male, Co-founder of The Autism Impact Fund. “The mission of The Autism Impact Fund is to revolutionize the status quo for diagnosing, treating and living with autism through a venture capital model, and we are proud to invest in Joshin as they continue empowering families and individuals through a service that can help transform that quality of life for countless people,” added Chris.

In addition to expanding to West Coast markets like L.A. and Seattle, Joshin intends to use this new round of seed funding to expand its corporate benefits program. Companies partner with Joshin to offer care as a benefit to their employees who have dependents with complex care needs, making their support to employees truly inclusive.

“One of our guiding principles is diversity and inclusivity, and Joshin is creating equitable access to a community that is far too often overlooked and underserved,” said Matthew Jones, Managing Director with Anthemis. “Joshin is solving a crucial problem and transforming the caretech market. We are thrilled to support their growth and believe they are poised for even bigger leadership in this space.”

About Joshin

Joshin is a digital care platform that connects people of all ages and abilities to care providers through an experience tailored to their goals. When it comes to special needs, disabilities, and health conditions, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Joshin engages the whole person and creates a flexible Care Plan that adapts to their unique needs. Our network of care providers make managing specialized care easier and more accessible for every person. Learn more at https://joshin.com/ and follow @joshincare on social.



