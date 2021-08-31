Global Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global packaged wastewater treatment market reached a value of US$ 17.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Packaged wastewater treatment (PWWT) refers to the process of treating sewage or industrial wastewater using a pre-engineered and self-contained facility. It involves the removal of coarse solids and grit using large filtering screens, followed by skimming of organic and inorganic sediments found in oil, grease and lighter solids. In the following steps, secondary or biological sludge is formed by mixing the deposits, which are separated from the water to remove any remaining micro-organisms. This treated wastewater is then chemically or physically disinfected through lagoons and microfiltration and is further discharged into the environment (waterbodies or plains) or reused for industrial processes.



The market is primarily being driven by rapid industrialization, which has led to a growing demand for cost-effective and low maintenance decentralized wastewater treatment plants. Industries, such as chemical, pharmaceutical, oil and gas and food and beverage extensively utilize PWWT systems for processing and re-using large water volumes in their industrial processes and minimizing the unwanted liquid discharge into the environment. Furthermore, various technological advancements in the wastewater treatment sector, such as the development of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and logistic systems for efficient waste management, are also contributing to the market growth. The increasing levels of water pollution and scarcity of clean water across the globe are also acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Increasing government investments in water treatment facilities and the widespread adoption of PWWT in power plants to minimize water wastage are some of the other factors that are projected to drive the market further.



Breakup by Technology:

Extended Aeration

Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR)

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR)

Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR)

Others

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Municipal

Industrial

Chemical and Pharma

Oil and Gas

Food, Pulp and Paper

Metal and Mining

Power Generation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bio-Microbics, Inc., Clearford Water System Inc., Corix Water System, CST Wastewater Solutions, Fluence corporation Limited, Global Treat, Organica Technologies, Pollution Control System, Smith & Loveless, Veolia, Westech Engineering Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global packaged wastewater treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global packaged wastewater treatment market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global packaged wastewater treatment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Extended Aeration

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Reverse Osmosis (RO)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR)

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR)

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Use Sector

7.1 Municipal

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Industrial

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Breakup by Sector

7.2.2.1 Chemical and Pharma

7.2.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.2 Oil and Gas

7.2.2.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.3 Food, Pulp and Paper

7.2.2.3.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.4 Metal and Mining

7.2.2.4.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.5 Power Generation

7.2.2.5.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.5.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.6 Others

7.2.2.6.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.6.2 Market Forecast

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Bio-Microbics, Inc.

12.3.1.1 Company Overview

12.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.2 Clearford Water System Inc.

12.3.2.1 Company Overview

12.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.2.3 Financials

12.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.3 Corix Water System

12.3.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.4 CST Wastewater Solutions

12.3.4.1 Company Overview

12.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.5 Fluence Corporation Limited

12.3.5.1 Company Overview

12.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.6 Global Treat

12.3.6.1 Company Overview

12.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.7 Organica Technologies

12.3.7.1 Company Overview

12.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.8 Pollution Control System

12.3.8.1 Company Overview

12.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.9 Smith & Loveless

12.3.9.1 Company Overview

12.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.10 Veolia

12.3.10.1 Company Overview

12.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.10.3 Financials

12.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.11 Westech Engineering Inc.

12.3.11.1 Company Overview

12.3.11.2 Product Portfolio



