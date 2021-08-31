Canada’s Unions’ Ad Warns: Erin O’Toole Is Dangerous for Working Canadians

OTTAWA, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions are pushing back against Erin O’Toole’s claims around supporting working Canadians with a video containing hard-hitting truths about O’Toole’s real record of letting down workers.



“We have seen his rhetoric around supporting working people. But when you look at his record, you start seeing the real O’Toole,” said Bea Bruske, president of the Canadian Labour Congress. “While he clearly will now say anything for votes, the fact is Erin O’Toole is a former Bay St. lawyer for giant corporations. And it shows.”

O’Toole’s anti-worker record includes:

Voting against extending emergency pandemic help for workers;

Saying the government should have given less to working families and more to businesses instead;

Proposing a law, making it easier for corporations to walk away from pension obligations;

Voting in support of Bill C-377, which attacked workers and tried to weaken Canada's labour movement;

Attacking a union for standing up against his Conservative government’s cuts to services for vets;

Voting to make it harder for workers to refuse dangerous work; and

Supporting unfair trade deals that lost Canada thousands of good manufacturing jobs.



“Sadly, Mr. O’Toole cannot be counted on to stand up for workers. This election, he’s proposing policies that fail to protect workers’ pensions during commercial bankruptcies and start privatizing EI and public pensions,” said Bruske. “And during the pandemic, while Alberta premier Jason Kenney made it easier to bust unions and attacked nurses, Erin O’Toole was silent.”

During election 2021, Canada’s unions are engaging voters, supporting candidates who put workers at the centre of their recovery plan, and holding parties accountable for policies that would hurt working people.

“Our message to hard-working people is simple: Conservatives are dangerous for working Canadians. Don’t risk our future on Erin O’Toole,” concluded Bruske.

