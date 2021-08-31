Genasys Inc. Receives $1.8 Million LRAD® Systems Order in Asia Pacific Region

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced a $1.8 million long-range communication systems order from a country in Southeast Asia. The LRAD systems are scheduled to be deployed by homeland security agencies for border security, law enforcement and public safety applications.



"This order was cultivated and facilitated by the regional sales office we opened in Singapore earlier this year," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. "Escalating homeland security and public safety threats throughout the world are driving strong demand for critical communications systems and solutions. In spite of government funding and COVID challenges in the Asia Pacific, we are established and well-positioned in the region to drive stronger hardware and software sales in fiscal 2022."

LRAD is fundamentally changing the way homeland security and public safety agencies conduct everyday duties and elevated risk operations. LRAD systems ensure warnings, commands and notifications are clearly heard and understood above background noise and inside vehicles and buildings. Rugged, portable and easy to operate, LRAD systems help safeguard the public, protect officers, resolve uncertain situations, and save lives.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, Zonehaven™ public safety resources, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

