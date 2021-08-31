Sugarmade Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire California Cannabis Licenses to Provide for the Opening of Three New Vertically Integrated Nug Avenue Locations

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) (“Sugarmade,” “SGMD,” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the vertically integrated cannabis marketplace based in California, is excited to announce the signing of a Definitive Agreement to obtain three non-storefront California Cannabis licenses from the Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation (the “DCR”), along with corresponding licenses from the California Bureau of Cannabis Control (the “BCC”), which collectively provide for the licensing of three new vertically integrated Nug Avenue cannabis delivery hubs.

Each of the three licenses can be used for up to three of the five categories of licensed cannabis-related business activities allowed under the terms of these licenses: retail delivery, manufacturing, distribution, transport-only, and cultivation.

By using each license for a combination of 1) retail delivery of cannabis products, 2) supply chain distribution of cannabis products, and 3) manufacturing/packaging of cannabis products, the Company now possesses the licensing credentials to open three new Nug Avenue locations in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

As announced in its release dated August 17, the Company has already acquired a property in Los Angeles that will serve as the first of these new Nug Avenue cannabis delivery hubs.

“Once we have put all of these new licenses to use, we will have quadrupled our distribution footprint in the world’s largest cannabis market,” noted Sugarmade CEO Jimmy Chan. “We also continue to move toward establishing our own cultivation operations. Together, these steps are part of our core vision – to establish a full farm-to-door vertically integrated cannabis company capable of driving a much greater percentage of total sales to the bottom line for our shareholders, while capturing much greater control over product quality for our customers.”

Via a definitive agreement closed on Feb. 8, 2021, the Company acquired a 70% stake in the Lynwood, California, operations of Nug Avenue, allowing the Company to recognize 100% of revenue and 70% profits generated from Nug Avenue’s Lynwood delivery service operations. These terms will carry over to each new Nug Avenue location as the Company expands.

In addition, the entity possessing the new licenses is SugarRush 5058 LLC (“SugarRush”), a subsidiary of Sugarmade. Due to Los Angeles social equity statutes governing the transferability of cannabis licenses, the seller of the licenses retains a 33.33% ownership stake in SugarRush. Sugarmade has an option to take full ownership over SugarRush via a $25k payment to the seller any time after January 1, 2025, or when allowed by the City of Los Angeles.

About Sugarmade, Inc.

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) is a product and branding marketing company investing in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. Our Brand portfolio includes CarryOutsupplies.com, SugarRush™, NUG Avenue, Lemon Glow and Budcars.

For more information, please visit www.Sugarmade.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, such as but not limited to: economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition, uncontrollable forces of nature and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements.

Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

