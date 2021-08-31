WeCare Denali Acquires GreenCare Recycling in Fort Myers, FL

Russellville, Arkansas, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeCare Denali, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Denali Water Solutions LLC (Denali), has acquired GreenCare Recycling located in Fort Myers, Florida. This acquisition continues to expand WeCare Denali’s composting footprint across North America, with 24 compost locations. GreenCare Recycling has been proudly serving both commercial and residential customers in Southwest Florida since 1990. GreenCare creates sustainable landscape supplies such as compost, mulch, potting soil, and custom soil blends by recycling leaf and yard waste and other organic residuals. GreenCare will continue to serve customers across multiple counties in the area, including Lee, Collier, and Charlotte Counties.

Jeffrey J. LeBlanc, President of Denali, said, “Denali is continuing our quest to make the world a better place by repurposing waste responsibly. Bringing GreenCare Recycling into the Denali family is consistent with our overall strategy and allows us to divert valuable organic waste from landfills. We continue to increase the number of facilities under our management that recycle organic waste into valuable products, such as compost, soil, and mulch. This acquisition supports our goal to expand and diversify our sustainable waste management services”.

About Denali Water Solutions

Denali Water Solutions is a specialty waste and environmental services company. Denali believes it is the collective responsibility of all Americans to protect the quality of water and natural resources through recycling waste. Recycling or reusing waste in beneficially sustainable ways can reduce or eliminate the use of landfills. Our vision is to offer innovative and economically effective solutions for the management, handling, disposal, and conversion of various organic waste materials through beneficial reuse, composting, and anaerobic digestion for the customers and communities we serve.

For more information, visit www.WeCareDenali.com and www.DenaliWater.com.