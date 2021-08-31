Gotransverse Joins TM Forum to Promote Intelligent Billing as Part of Open Telecommunications and Networking Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse ( http://gotransverse.com ), a leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, has joined TM Forum, a non-profit global industry association dedicated to driving digital business transformation in the communications industry through collaboration. Gotransverse will be joining 850 technology innovators and digital and communications service providers (CSPs), including Verizon, Ericsson, Nokia, Accenture, Deloitte, Telefonica, and VMware, to name a few. Gotransverse plans to share its expertise in scalable, intelligent billing systems to contribute to TM Forum’s Open Digital Framework and encourage new business solutions.



“True digital transformation requires collaboration, especially when you are dealing with emerging technologies such as 5G that require a complete digital ecosystem,” said Mark Swanholm, Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances at Gotransverse. “Participating in TM Forum offers a chance to share ideas and develop new solutions for our customers’ business problems. Working with the other industry leaders that are also shaping digital transformation makes it easier to come together around game-changing solutions.”

Gotransverse is participating in the TM Forum Catalyst program. Catalysts are collaborative, proof-of-concept projects that offer solutions to common business problems using best practices that ensure scalability with reduced costs and low risk. Gotransverse is working with Salesforce, Matrixx, and Mirakl to develop a new solution for 5G marketplaces targeting B2B2X. The Catalyst project demonstration is planned for the TM Forum Digital Transformation World Series scheduled for September 22 through October 14.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com.

Press Contact:

Tom Woolf

Gotransverse

415.842.7398

twoolf@gotransverse.com