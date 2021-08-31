HONG KONG, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, TickerWin, the leading market research firm, has released a research report "VIYI Algorithm's Scene Solutions: Internet Advertising, Games, Smart Chips, Will Be Listed Together with Venus". According to the CIC Report, revenue of central processing algorithm services derived from internet advertisement and online gaming alone has grown from RMB 2.2 billion in 2016 to RMB 6.9 billion in 2020, representing a CAGR of 32.7%. This market is expected to maintain a rapid growth trend, expanding at a CAGR of 15% during the period from 2020 to 2025.



Effective central processing algorithm solutions can empower downstream industries experiencing high demand for data analysis and computing power optimization, which applies to internet advertising, internet game applications, finance, retail, logistics, and other industries. Because of huge downstream demands, the overall market of central processing algorithm services is enormous.

According to the report, VIYI Algorithms, Inc. ("VIYI Algo"), a Cayman Islands exempted company operating in China, announced that it would go public through a merger with Venus Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). In connection with the transaction, VIYI algorithms is valued at $400 million. Upon completion of the transaction, Venus will be renamed MicroAlgo Inc. The listing merger will be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

VIYI is dedicated to the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms. VIYI provides comprehensive solutions to customers by integrating central processing algorithms with software or hardware, or both, to streamline their digital services for end-users or technological development purposes, thereby helping them increase the number of customers, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve direct cost savings, reduce power consumption, and achieve technical goals. The range of VIYI's services includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services. VIYI's ability to efficiently deliver software and hardware optimization to VIYI's customers through bespoke central processing algorithms serves as a driving force for VIYI's long-term development.

Currently, VIYI's technology and solutions are mainly in the field of internet multimedia video advertising, internet gaming entertainment, where VIYI has historically been successful in providing advertising distribution solutions, online game agent solutions, software services, and comprehensive solutions for enterprise customers. Starting in September 2020, VIYI developed its intelligent chips solutions by acquiring 100% owned subsidiary Fe-da Electronics as VIYI believes that the demand for algorithms in the semiconductor sector is growing rapidly, representing huge market potentials.

In the mid-to-long term, VIYI will continue to adhere to its strategic mindset. By improving upon each iteration of VIYI's one-stop intelligent data management solutions made possible by VIYI's proprietary central processing algorithm services, VIYI can help customers to enhance their service efficiency and make model innovations in business, and actively enhance the industry value of the central processing algorithm services in the general field of data intelligent processing industry.

VIYI derives its revenue primarily from (i) central processing algorithms services for the internet advertisement and internet gaming industries and (ii) intelligent chips and services, including software development.

VIYI's revenue from central processing algorithms for the year ended December 31, 2020 was RMB 307.8 million, which represents an increase of RMB 196.6 million, or 176.8%, from VIYI's total revenues of RMB 111.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. VIYI's gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2020 was RMB 125.2 million, representing an increase of RMB 61.1 million, or 95.3%, from RMB 64.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. VIYI's net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was RMB 91.5 million, representing an increase of RMB 48.1 million, or 110.7%, from RMB 43.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

VIYI will continue to strengthen its central processing algorithm solutions for its core customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip businesses to ensure a steady revenue stream.

VIYI's core customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip businesses represent industries experiencing significant growth in recent years and are expected to continue growing. VIYI will continue to strengthen and market its central processing algorithm solutions applicable to its core industry customers to deliver measurable results and ensure a constant stream of revenue.

The digital marketing industry has grown from RMB 218.5 billion in 2015 to RMB 665.8 billion in 2019 in terms of internet advertisement spending, representing a CAGR of 27.5%, and is expected to continue to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%, reaching RMB 1,545.5 billion by 2024, according to the CIC Report. In addition, VIYI understands its customers are increasingly focusing on measurable advertising results, with performance-based advertising solutions experiencing rapid growth. VIYI's scalable central processing algorithm solutions are well suited to meet this increasing demand and customers' need for measurable results, i.e., measurable conversion rate.

In terms of the gaming industry, the CIC Report indicates that the overall Chinese gaming market has been continuously growing in the past five years. The market size in terms of consumer spending was RMB 275.5 billion in 2019, representing a year-on-year growth rate of 6.3% since 2018. Notably, mobile games have moved into a leading position in consumer spending and market share in relation to the overall games industry. In 2019, the market for mobile games was ranked number 1 by a proportion of 73.9% and has surpassed traditional PC and web games to become gamers' dominant choice in the market. The number of mobile gamers in China also increased from 455 million in 2015, to 620 million in 2019, representing a CAGR of 8.0%. Moreover, the average daily time spent by mobile gamers is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%, reaching 30 minutes per day by 2024, according to the CIC Report. VIYI's game distribution platform coupled with the capability to provide central processing algorithm solutions to upstream developers and gamers alike is uniquely positioned to capture this growing market opportunity.

In terms of the intelligent chip industry, according to the CIC Report, technologies that are critical to the intelligent chip industry have become increasingly mature since the beginning of the 21st century. Intelligent chips have also been entering into consumers' daily lives at an increasing rate as components to mobile phones, personal computers, and smart TVs. Since 2017, driven by the demand from emerging industries such as AI, smartphones, IoT, 5G, cloud computing, smart healthcare, and security, the global chip industry has grown from US$274.5 billion in 2015 to US$333.4 billion in 2019. Growth is expected to continue at a CAGR of 7.5% per year, reaching US$515.7 billion by 2025 due to increasing downstream demand. Notably, the AI market has significantly benefitted from the development of IoT, cloud computing technology, and an increase in government investments. From a quantitative perspective, the scale of the core industry is expected to reach RMB 400 billion by 2025, representing an increase of RMB 350 billion from 2020 to 2025. The development of AI will be a significant driving force behind the monetization market for central processing algorithm solutions intended to optimize intelligent chip performance.

From the perspective of applications of VIYI's central processing algorithms in relation to intelligent chips, VIYI understands that AI — from cloud to edge or down to terminals — is inseparable from the ability for intelligent chips to efficiently execute "training" and "inference" computing tasks, which cannot occur unless the baseline software and hardware are optimized correctly. Moreover, industrial applications of intelligent chips are wide-ranging and include information infrastructure services, electronic products manufacturing, image recognition, voice recognition, machine translation, smart IoT, and other smart applications. These demands create a distinct market for VIYI's central processing algorithms solutions, while giving off better energy efficiency ratios during such data processing exercises.

VIYI's Ecosystem and Its Participants

VIYI has effectively established an ecosystem centered around internet advertisement, games, and intelligent chip optimization. VIYI connects with market participants representing every stage in these core industry verticals. They include advertisers, internet advertising integration agencies, internet traffic wholesalers, online platforms, online game developers and distributors, cloud service providers, electronics manufacturers, internet information infrastructure service providers, and internet users, as illustrated in the diagram below:

VIYI's revenue from digital marketing is derived based on the effectiveness of VIYI's ad placement. VIYI's one-stop-shop service solutions enable internet advertising integration agencies to complete cost-effective advertising placements, which allows them to acquire, transform and retain advertisers efficiently.

As cost outlays, VIYI purchases advertisement placement opportunities from internet traffic wholesalers. VIYI also pays corresponding fees to internet traffic wholesalers based on the CPM charging model.

To ensure a continuous stream of revenue, VIYI is constantly updating the inventory of advertisements ready for placement to internet traffic wholesalers with whom VIYI partners. They include short video platforms, video platforms for drama series and films, as well as news and information platforms. VIYI is constantly updating internet traffic wholesalers' advertisement inventories in real-time for maximum effectiveness. The central processing algorithm services VIYI provides are able to meet these real-time requirements. Therefore, VIYI believes that its services are critical to helping VIYI's customers to achieve high conversion rates.

VIYI's revenue from the gaming industry is mainly derived from sales commissions. VIYI collaborated with numerous online game developers and game distributors in operating online games, which are made available on VIYI's online game platform. VIYI provides online game developers and game distributors with value-added services through customized central processing algorithm processing services, including lightweight data processing, computing power, and algorithm optimizations as well as game acceleration.

VIYI also uses cloud services to ensure that its central processing algorithm services are maintained in a safe and reliable environment.

VIYI's revenue from the intelligent chip industry is derived from service fees and sales revenue. Electronics manufacturers and internet information infrastructure service providers rely on VIYI's intelligent chip optimization solutions; VIYI provides them with hardware and software integrated intelligent chip optimization solution services that combine chip hardware and smart application software.

About TickerWin

TickerWin is a leading market research firm in Hong Kong. They have built a proprietary research platform in the financial markets. TickerWin focuses on emerging growth companies and paradigm shifting companies. TickerWin has a team of professionals with a proven track record in market research reports, industry analysis and financing trend analysis. For more information, please visit: https://tickerwin.com

Contacts

Terry Chan, Head of Research Dept

TickerWin Market Research

E: terry.chan@tickerwin.com

W: https://tickerwin.com

A: 12A, 22/G, Sheung Wan Municipal Services Building, 345 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong