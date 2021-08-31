Airrosti Named CrossFit’s Official Rapid Recovery Provider

San Antonio, TX, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airrosti, a national healthcare provider of high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, today announced that it will be the Official Rapid Recovery Provider of CrossFit®, supporting the CrossFit community with injury prevention and recovery through both in-clinic care and its digital Airrosti Remote Recovery solution. Airrosti will also continue to offer injury prevention programs for affiliate owners, coaches, and CrossFit members to give them the tools they need to get back to doing what they love.

“With over 17 years of experience and more than one million injuries treated, Airrosti has a proven track record of exceptional results for our patients,” said Airrosti Chief Medical Officer, Jason Garrett, DC. “We’re honored to be the rapid recovery partner for CrossFit and CrossFit Health and are excited to bring effective and efficient care to the CrossFit community through a convenient, affordable digital solution.”

CrossFit has arranged for CrossFit affiliate owners and members to receive a special version of treatment through Airrosti’s remote digital healthcare solution, Airrosti Remote Recovery. This virtual musculoskeletal care solution, now available in 46 states and the District of Columbia, connects patients with experienced Airrosti providers, even if owners and members aren’t near one of Airrosti’s more than 200 brick-and-mortar locations.

“Airrosti has been treating many of the top Games athletes for 10 years, and I'm excited to share their new telemedicine approach to injury prevention and treatment with the broader CrossFit community, as part of our doubling down on CrossFit Health,” said CrossFit CEO Eric Roza. “Airrosti's services have been instrumental to me personally in recovering from some recent shoulder issues, and I'm thrilled to expand our partnership."

CrossFit athletes push themselves to achieve peak physical conditioning and performance. Unfortunately, injuries can derail an athlete’s progress considerably, as traditional treatments often require long periods of rest. Airrosti’s evidence-based treatment provides rapid recovery and lasting results for most common soft tissue and joint injuries. Airrosti data shows that 88.3% of its patients achieve full recovery and 94% show marked improvement, along with increased flexibility and mobility, within the first few visits and typically are able to resume normal activity following the first visit.

“As a former Games Athlete, I know the struggles of pain and injuries that can hold athletes back from their peak performance,” said Dr. Julie Foucher. “I have relied heavily on Airrosti’s expertise throughout my career and am grateful for the impact they made working with me while I was competing. As a physician, I now have an even greater appreciation for the knowledge and skills these health care professionals bring to the CrossFit community. I appreciate having a full roster of musculoskeletal specialists in my corner to send patients to when they need this type of work.”

“We are excited to continue our long-lasting partnership with Airrosti,” said Dave Castro, GM of Sport for CrossFit. “Airrosti is the go-to pain and muscle treatment option for our most competitive and elite athletes, and I personally rely on them when I have pain or an injury holding me back. I would encourage everyone in the community to check out their new Remote Recovery product which provides direct access to their highly-trained doctor network in more than 44 states.”

About Airrosti

Airrosti Rehab Centers (Airrosti) is a national health care group that employs and trains skilled providers who specialize in delivering high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, both in person and virtually through their digital healthcare solution, Airrosti Remote Recovery (ARR). The company’s strict adherence to quality care standards across its provider network significantly reduces costs and recovery times for patients and prevents unnecessary MRIs, pharmaceuticals, and surgeries. Many patients experience significant improvement in pain, range of motion, and a return to normal activity, often within only three visits. Airrosti is currently available in 46 states and the District of Columbia and has more than 200 brick-and-mortar locations across Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and Washington. To learn more, visit airrosti.com.