Good360 Names Shipt Executive Stacye Baker to the Board of Directors

Alexandria, VA, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, announced today that Stacye Baker has joined the organization’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Baker is Vice President of Site Merchandising, Pricing and Catalog at Shipt, an independent subsidiary of Target Corporation that provides same day delivery of grocery and household essentials to customers. She joins seven seasoned board members from various professional backgrounds including retail and ecommerce, management consulting and advisory services, financial services, human resources, legal, brand strategy consulting and more.

Baker’s appointment comes during a period of significant growth for Good360. In 2020 alone, Good360 distributed more than $870 million in donated goods, $250 million of which was distributed specifically for COVID relief. For 2021, Good360 is forecasting distributing at least $1 billion in needed goods.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stacye Baker to Good360’s Board of Directors, where I’m confident she will add tremendous value,” said Mark White, Good360’s Chairman of the Board. “Stacye’s deep experience in retail operations and merchandising provides further support for Good360’s mission of closing the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through our vast network of more than 100,000 diverse nonprofits.”

Prior to joining Shipt, Baker held various roles of increasing responsibility at The Home Depot, including Senior Director of Operations and Buyer in the Garden and Hardware departments. Baker launched her professional career in the financial services industry. She was a financial analyst in the Investment Banking division at Credit Suisse and an Assistant Vice President in the Product Management and Marketing Group at Credit Suisse Asset Management. Stacye earned a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“It is a true honor to join Good360’s Board of Directors. I look forward to working with the board to support Good360’s mission of purposeful giving that transforms the lives of individuals, families and communities in need,” said Baker.

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $11 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap, Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

