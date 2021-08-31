Astonish Media Group Announces ddm marketing + communications Joins its Prestigious Portfolio of Clients

New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astonish Media Group, a leading boutique public relations and media strategy firm based in New York City, announces the addition of ddm marketing + communications to the agency’s portfolio. ddm marketing + communications is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan and specializes in branding, communications, and digital marketing for highly complex and highly regulated industries.

Astonish Media Group has more than twenty years experience as a generalist and strategic media relations firm, with a wide range of clients including business, health, health-tech, non-profit, travel, lifestyle, food & beverage, and education. Astonish also specializes in publishing, branding, writing, and talent representation.

Astonish Media Group has worked with some of the world’s most prestigious brands, including American Airlines U.S., American Airlines Asia, DoubleTree by Hilton, Coca-Cola brands, Disney, Subway, Pernod Ricard, Nestlé Waters, and ABC Television. The Astonish Media Group publishing division has been an exclusive provider of travel and lifestyle content for the New York Daily News, among other publications, and publishes ConwayConfidential.com, a luxury travel and lifestyle website, and AllPuck.com, a leading hockey fan website.

“We are honored to have ddm marketing + communications join the Astonish family as a leading communications, branding, and digital marketing agency,” said Paula Conway, President and Founder of Astonish Media Group. “We are excited to be part of the growth of ddm's burgeoning business and look forward to sharing their competitive voice in the marketplace.”

“ddm has been fortunate to work with a variety of innovative companies around the country in the past thirty years,” said Jordan Buning, President of ddm marketing + communications.

“The capabilities of Astonish Media Group is a key asset in extending our brand presence as we continue our efforts to develop new relationships.”

ddm serves a diverse national and international client base, ranging from healthcare and financial services, to medical device and global manufacturing. ddm specializes in marketing automation, brand strategy, advertising, content strategy, lead generation, and design. With 60 team members and growing, ddm prides itself on an innovative approach and unwavering commitment to serving their clients. For more information, please visit teamddm.com.

About Astonish Media Group

Astonish Media Group, LLC is a strategic media company based in New York City with U.S. satellite offices in Boston, Miami, Beverly Hills, and Washington DC. The Astonish EU headquarters is in London, England, with new EU offices located in Paris, France and Monaco, Monte Carlo. Founded in 2000, Astonish offers media services ranging from public relations and branding to content syndication, publishing, and client management. The eclectic focus of the agency is the reflection of founder Paula Conway and CEO John Conway, whose backgrounds include entertainment, public relations, branding, publishing, writing, reporting, talent representation, film and television production.





