APOLAN Defines the Future of Wireless Network Design with Passive Optical LAN

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN), the non-profit organization advocating for the education and global adoption for Passive Optical Local Area Networks (POL), today announced the benefits of POL in optimizing and supporting the evolution of wireless network design. With wireless networks advancing, POL is the only network solution to support new applications and use cases, while delivering IoT at scale - traditional copper-based networks cannot keep pace.



“With the introduction of the convergence of Wi-Fi 6 and 5G and increasing demand for IoT applications, there is significant opportunity to evolve and extend wireless technologies using an end-to-end network that involves POL,” said Meggin Sawyer, APOLAN Chairman and VP North American Sales at DZS and APOLAN Chairman. “This is why POL continues to be the ideal solution to co-exist and support current and future generations of wireless technology.”

Demand for wireless connectivity is increasing at a rapid rate and the combination of Wi-Fi 6 and 5G introduce a new era of wireless access. With approximately 80% of mobile data consumed indoors, this convergence - supported by POL - enables users to conduct business anywhere and with the best experience to increase productivity. At the same time, both Wi-Fi 6 and 5G offer opportunities to connect more mission critical IoT devices reliably via wireless, which is becoming more and more important as IDC predicts that by 2025 there will be 55.7 B connected devices worldwide.

This wireless evolution means network design must also evolve. Upgrading or refreshing the wireless network in addition to the access, distribution and core networks is essential to benefit from the increased speed and capacity offered by Wi-Fi 6 and 5G. This is where POL and its many benefits can be realized in commercial buildings, indoor and outdoor facilities, convention centers and campuses.

The benefits of a fiber-based network over a traditional copper-based LAN to support wireless networks is significant because POL:

Delivers 12-mile distance capabilities versus the 100-meter distance limit of traditional networks.

Ensures power savings, TCO savings, and less floor space for IT.

Delivers 99% more bandwidth at 1% the size and weight when compared to Cat 5e/6 cables.

Consolidates all active components at the edge of the network with better end-to-end Quality of Service (QoS) and virtually unlimited bandwidth.

Delivers the flexibility to enable an 85% reduction in infrastructure.

Provides a service life of 30-50 years with a common fiber infrastructure that only has to be installed once.

Makes it possible for multiple generations of xPON technology to co-exist on common fiber infrastructure.



Additional information about POL’s role in advancing and supporting wireless networks can be found on-demand in the APOLAN webcast “Questions about Wireless? Passive Optical LAN has the Answers”. For more information about APOLAN, POL solutions and membership opportunities visit http://www.apolanglobal.org/.

About The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN)

The Association for Passive Optical LAN is a non-profit organization that is driving adoption and educating the market about the technical and economic advantages of passive optical LAN technology. Through its membership, which is comprised of manufacturers, distributors, integrators and consulting companies actively involved in the marketplace, the Association hopes to help designers, engineers, architects, building owners, CIOs and IT departments implement and successfully use passive optical LAN. For more information, visit http://www.apolanglobal.org/

APOLAN Media Contact:

Kendra Westerkamp

VisiTech for APOLAN

APOLAN@visitechpr.com

+1-720-261-2300