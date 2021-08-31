Alluxio Praised for Technology Innovation in Cloud, Data Analytics and Data Management with Recent Industry Awards

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , the developer of open source data orchestration software for large-scale analytics and AI/ML workloads, today announced the addition of many new industry accolades in 1H 2021. Alluxio moves data closer to AI and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects.



Recent award recognitions, include:

CRN, “20 Coolest Cloud Software Companies of the 2021 Cloud 100” - From startups to some of the industry’s most established software vendors, Alluxio is recognized as one of the top 20 coolest companies that is driving the evolution of cloud software.

- From startups to some of the industry’s most established software vendors, Alluxio is recognized as one of the that is driving the evolution of cloud software. CRN, “ The Coolest Data Management and Integration Software Companies of the 2021 Big Data 100” – CRN’s Big Data 100 includes a look at the vendors solution providers should know in the big data management and data integration software space. Alluxio is listed among the coolest.

– CRN’s Big Data 100 includes a look at the vendors solution providers should know in the big data management and data integration software space. Alluxio is among the coolest. DBTA 100 2021: “ The Companies That Matter Most in Data ” – The DBTA 100 showcases forward-looking companies that are improving and expanding upon existing technologies and processes to help their customers use data more effectively. Alluxio is included in this list of most significant companies.

– The DBTA 100 showcases forward-looking companies that are improving and expanding upon existing technologies and processes to help their customers use data more effectively. Alluxio is included in this of most significant companies. InsideBIGDATA, “IMPACT 50 List for Q1, Q2 and Q3 2021 ” – Alluxio earned an Honorable Mention for the first three quarters of the year so far as one of the most important movers and shakers in the big data industry. Companies on the list have proven their relevance by the way they’re impacting the enterprise through leading edge products and services.

” – Alluxio earned an Honorable Mention for the first three quarters of the year so far as one of the most important movers and shakers in the big data industry. Companies on the have proven their relevance by the way they’re impacting the enterprise through leading edge products and services. Intellyx, “2021 Digital Innovator Awards” - Intellyx bestowed this award on every vendor who made it through Intellyx’s rigorous briefing selection process and delivered a successful briefing. Alluxio was among its inaugural award recipients .



“More data is generated every day and stored in data silos with more people and teams needing access to that data. With different AI and ML workloads adding to the complexity, the result is very fragmented data platforms,” said Haoyuan Li, Founder and CEO, Alluxio. “Compute frameworks for advanced analytics are spread across data centers, regions and clouds slowing down business agility and driving down innovation. We are proud that Alluxio’s Data Orchestration platform has been recognized by our customers, top industry publications and analysts alike as a solution that helps reduce this complexity, provide efficient data access and management, and is environment agnostic and multi-cloud ready.”

About Alluxio

Alluxio is the creator of open source data orchestration software for hybrid cloud environments. Alluxio orchestrates data closer to data analytics and AI/ML applications in any cloud across clusters, regions, and countries, providing memory-speed data access. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistently higher performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail, telecommunications, and pharmaceuticals industries. Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies . Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Seven Seas Partners, and Volcanics Venture. Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , or Twitter .

