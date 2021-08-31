Infinicept Expands Executive Team to Drive Continued Growth in Enabling Software-Led Payments

Denver, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinicept, a leading provider of embedded payments, today announced expansion of the executive team guiding the company in its mission to help software companies get payments going their way.

The new team members will leverage their deep knowledge and experience to advance Infinicept’s position as a leader in the embedded payments space and to further prepare the company for the future of embedded finance.

“We are thrilled to continue support for our rapid growth by elevating these individuals to our executive team. Their unique contributions will provide tremendous value, helping to drive meaningful expansion that supports our customers’ needs and aligns with our core values,” said Deana Rich, co-founder and co-CEO of Infinicept.

The new executive team members are:

Ali Mast, Senior Vice President of Sales

Mast brings a wealth of knowledge on sales strategy, scaling teams and leveraging technology to grow the business and increase profitability. Mast will lead the company’s go-to-market execution and bookings growth while building a scalable and repeatable process to continue to grow the operation. Mast joins Infinicept with extensive experience leading sales for financial services and technology companies including ADP, Anybill and, most recently, Chrome River. During Mast’s tenure in these roles, she achieved on average 45% YoY growth, bringing these companies from a handful to hundreds of customers.

Christy Wilson, Vice President of Product

Wilson is a technology executive with deep experience building, scaling, and growing innovative startup organizations as well as wide-ranging knowledge of the B2B SaaS environment. In her role managing Infinicept’s product strategy, Wilson owns a critical piece of the company’s strategic plan. Prior to joining Infinicept, Wilson was part of Splunk’s leadership team during a rapid growth period from 50 to 1,200+ employees, single product to multi-product, single location to 3 global product/engineering locations (San Francisco, Seattle, and Shanghai) and $25M Series B to post-IPO $10B market cap.

Chris Shepro-Stein, Vice President of Enterprise Services

Shepro-Stein is a results-driven executive with a wealth of experience building innovative, high-performing teams and directing partnership development efforts with critical vendors and third parties. She is heading up the development, growth, and oversight of Infinicept’s customer success, implementations, professional services, integrations, and solutions engineering functions, all under the umbrella of enterprise services.

“These leaders are joining an already robust group of experienced trailblazers working hard to implement Infinicept’s mission to drive the global transformation to software-led payments. They will be instrumental in supporting our culture and propelling us forward, and we’re delighted to have them on our team,” said Todd Ablowitz, co-founder and co-CEO of Infinicept.

