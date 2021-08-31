Calling all new and emerging Black content creators: $400,000 in funding available for projects in British Columbia & Alberta

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS STORYHIVE is launching its inaugural Black Creators Edition in partnership with the Black Screen Office (BSO). STORYHIVE is a program funded through TELUS that helps amplify local stories and voices through funding, customized training, mentorship and distribution for Western Canadian creators. Grants of $20,000 will be provided to 20 content creators from across British Columbia and Alberta to help empower the next generation of Black creators.



“Celebrating and amplifying Canadian-created content that is locally reflective and relevant is at the core of TELUS STORYHIVE’s mission,” says Cameron Zinger, Director of TELUS STORYHIVE. “We look forward to honouring, spotlighting and amplifying the voices, stories, and lived experiences of Black creators and their communities through this edition.”

Interested creators are invited to pitch a locally reflective original idea for a short documentary, web pilot series or digital short for the opportunity to receive a grant. Online applications are open September 1 to October 6, 2021.

In addition to the funding, successful creators will receive customized career training, filmmaking mentorship, and distribution of their projects on select TELUS platforms. No previous experience in film production or other creative endeavours is required to submit an application.

“The Black Screen Office is thrilled to be working in partnership with TELUS STORYHIVE to create this unique opportunity for Black content to be made and seen,” says Joan Jenkinson, Executive Director of the Black Screen Office. “BSO believes there are no limits to what Black Canadians can accomplish in the screen industries and The Black Creators’ Edition is the perfect opportunity to showcase this talent.”

A diverse selection of committee members from the Black community will review all projects and ultimately select which projects receive funding. A number of factors are considered, including but not limited to the submitted application, the impact of the award on the creator, and the importance of the story to the creator’s community of residence.

Since 2013, TELUS STORYHIVE has supported more than 512 projects and 18,280 creators by awarding $11 million in funding in addition to mentorship, training and distribution. This year’s Black Creators Edition continues the STORYHIVE legacy by providing even more creators a unique storytelling opportunity to develop creative fiction and nonfiction projects that reflect and celebrate B.C. and Alberta’s diverse cultures, communities and histories.

“STORYHIVE provided me with a grant, distribution, mentorship and community,” says Adhel Arop, STORYHIVE alumni. “Share your story because what you have to say is important.”

To learn more and to apply for the edition starting September 1 at 12PM PT, please visit www.storyhive.com .

About STORYHIVE

Since 2013, STORYHIVE has awarded over $11 million to emerging filmmakers, creators and storytellers across B.C. and Alberta. The team is passionate about local storytelling — and giving individuals across Western Canada the opportunity to share their voices. For more information, visit https://www.storyhive.com/ .

About Black Screen Office

The Black Screen Office is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to support Black Canadians working within the screen industries through advocacy, research, and career development programming. Serving as a unified front for Black Canadians, BSO creates conditions for long-term success by addressing racial equality and inclusivity. For more information, visit https://www.bso-ben.ca/ .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information:

Linette Ho | TELUS STORYHIVE | linette.ho@telus.com | 604.230.5748

Joan Jenkinson | Black Screen Office | joan@bso-ben.ca