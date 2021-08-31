Ameriwest Lithium Initiates Deep Target Geophysical Study at Railroad Valley Property in Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (“Ameriwest” or the “Company”) (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AMRWF) (FSE: 5HV0), a North American lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the initiation of a geophysical survey at its Railroad Valley property in Nevada.



Ameriwest’s Railroad project encompasses 6,240 acres for total of 312 placer claims just 200km to the northeast of the highly productive Clayton Valley. While Railroad Valley offers certain geological similarities to Clayton Valley, it differs in that it represents a new and virtually unexplored target, with only a handful of companies present, unlike Clayton Valley’s numerous leases and complex water issues which are fragmented across many competing companies. Within Ameriwest’s project area at Railroad Vally there appears to be a convergence of factors favorable for lithium brine formation, including a deep hydrological reservoir covered by an evaporative playa.

Ameriwest’s geophysical survey is designed to determine the presence and depth of conductive and potentially lithium brine-bearing strata. The work will include a 12.0 line-kilometer Magnetotelluric (“MT”) geophysical survey undertaken by Zonge International Inc. (http://zonge.com), a respected geophysical services and equipment provider for exploration, research, geotechnical and environmental engineering worldwide.

The survey will consist of two MT profiles across the property to provide data which will ultimately help define a drill program on the property, subject to exploratory success. Magnetotellurics (MT) is a natural-source electromagnetic geophysical technique that measures the resistivity of the subsurface. MT is uniquely suited for either very deep exploration purposes or for exploration in extremely conductive terrains. Lithium brines are, by their nature, very conductive and are a good target for MT applications.

David Watkinson, Ameriwest’s President & CEO, notes, “We are excited to initiate this geophysics program on our recently staked Railroad Valley Property. This is one of Nevada’s largest trapped drainage basins and has geologic potential to host large lithium brine deposits. Railroad Valley is about six times the size of Clayton Valley, where the only producing lithium mine in North America is operated by Albemarle Corporation. The Railroad Valley basin has many similar geological and physiological characteristics with the well-known Clayton Valley basin, and this study will be a first step for Ameriwest in exploring the potential for lithium brine deposits in the southern portion of the Railroad Valley basin.”

Ameriwest invites interested stakeholders and shareholders alike to visit its website and sign-up for regular news alerts which will help provide timely updates of ongoing activities. Company management believes strongly in regular communications, updates, and reports from the field, as an important aspect of developing informative and useful engagement as the Company continues to help explore and develop the exciting and rapidly evolving lithium sector.

About Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AMRWF) (FSE: 5HV0)

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration company with a focus on identifying strategic lithium mineral resource projects for exploration and development. The Company is currently focused on exploring the Deer Musk East property, located in the prolific Clayton Valley, Nevada, totalling 5,600 acres, and the Railroad Valley property, totalling 6,200 acres. Additionally, Ameriwest’s current resource portfolio includes the ESN Project, located in White Pine County, Nevada, and the Koster Dam property, located in the Clinton Mining Division of British Columbia, in which Ameriwest has a 45% interest. For more information visit: https://ameriwestlithium.com/.

