The Apache® Software Foundation Announces Annual Report for 2021 Fiscal Year

Wilmington, DE, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache® Software Foundation (ASF), the world's largest Open Source foundation, announced today the availability of the annual report for its 2021 fiscal year (1 May 2020 – 30 April 2021).



The all-volunteer ASF stewards 227M+ lines of code —valued conservatively at more than $22B (constructive cost model - CoCoMo)— all available to the public at 100% no cost. Apache software is used in every Internet-connected country on the planet, and is integral to nearly every aspect of modern computing.

FY2021 highlights include:

40 new individual Members elected, totalling 853 Exceeded 8,200 individual Committers 200 Project Management Committees overseeing 351 Apache Projects, plus dozens of sub-projects and initiatives 14 Top-Level Projects graduated from the Apache Incubator 35 projects (a.k.a. “podlings”) undergoing development in the Apache Incubator Top 5 most active Apache Projects accessed: Kafka, Hadoop, ZooKeeper, POI, Logging Top 5 Apache Project repositories by commits: Camel, Flink, Airflow, Lucene-Solr, NuttX (incubating) Top 5 most visited Apache Projects on GitHub: Spark, Flink, Kafka, Arrow, Beam 17,758 authors sent 2,184,671 emails on 780,274 topics Top 5 Apache Project user and developer email lists by activity: Flink (user), Tomcat (developer), James (developer), Flink (developer), Kafka (developer) 17,000+ emails sent to ASF Security team 3,058 Committers changed 134,517,884 lines of code over 258,860 commits 672 Individual Contributor License Agreements signed 23 Corporate Contributor License Agreements signed 32 Software Grant Agreements executed ASF's seven-member Infrastructure team on three continents supports all Apache projects, initiatives, and their communities across ~200 individual machines, 1,400+ repositories, 5-6PB in traffic annually, ~75M downloads per month, and 2-3M daily emails on 2,000+ lists. Average uptime in FY2021 was 99.75% New Infrastructure-developed tools and services enable Apache Projects and their communities to self-administer numerous features around their code repositories Fundraising yielded a positive net income, exceeding FY2021 targets Foundation operations supported by contributions from 9 Platinum Sponsors, 10 Gold Sponsors, 8 Silver Sponsors, 30 Bronze Sponsors, 10 Platinum Targeted Sponsors, 5 Gold Targeted Sponsors, 3 Silver Targeted Sponsors, 12 Bronze Targeted Sponsors, and more than 630 individual donors; Less than 10% of income spent on overhead Published new Website dedicated to data privacy https://privacy.apache.org Produced and released "Trillions and Trillions Served" documentary series Launched "Inside Infra" interview series with members of ASF Infrastructure team Held first ApacheCon@Home event online to thousands of attendees from around the world Advanced Diversity & Inclusion goals, including securing internships, conducting Community Survey and User Experience Research, and easing barriers to entry for contributors from underrepresented groups ASF was a mentoring organization in Google Summer of Code for the 16th consecutive year

The full report is available online at https://s.apache.org/FY2021AnnualReport

