Indigo Insurance Goes Live with the Duck Creek Suite, Offering a New Standard of Technology and Customer Service in the Caribbean

Boston, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) announced today that Caribbean-based Indigo Insurance, a greenfield initiative, has gone live with Duck Creek’s Policy, Claims, Billing, and Insights solutions. The carrier is offering a distinctly modern experience in the Caribbean, and knew that a modern, flexible, low-code platform would be key to getting their new business up and running as quickly and easily as possible.

Going into a Caribbean innovation project with a startup mentality, Indigo needed a scalable platform with open architecture for integration with insurtech providers and other third parties. Starting with personal home and auto policies, the insurer plans to leverage the new Duck Creek Design System, offer direct-to-consumer services, and differentiate themselves with straight-through claims processing, an inherent capability of Duck Creek Claims.

“The Duck Creek Suite will be extremely helpful for our organization as we move forward with this new project,” said Nick Brierly, Chief Operating Officer of Indigo Insurance. “Having a single, unified suite of insurance software products improves consistency, integration, and transparency.”

Duck Creek Technologies’ fully integrated Suite of core systems accelerates agility by managing across solutions. When you make a change in one place, that update is automatically applied across the entire suite. The Duck Creek Suite provides the modern features and functionality needed to support business transformation and give P&C insurers a competitive advantage.

“We are thrilled that Indigo has chosen the Duck Creek Suite to pursue this ambitious greenfield project,” said Jeff Wargin, Chief Product Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “Automating many key processes will enable them to focus on product and customer service innovation instead of managing disparate systems and handling tedious manual processes, and we look forward to helping them grow and succeed.”

About Indigo Insurance

Indigo built its organization from the ground up using modern technology to deliver the insurance solutions customers need, whenever and wherever. Easy to access, easy to customize, and even easier to pay for. And with a quick and hassle-free claims process, Indigo will be there for its insureds when they need us most. Learn more at www.247indigo.com

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

