Slalom and Chicago Cubs announce formal two-year partnership

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, and the Chicago Cubs, one of the most storied franchises in sports and winner of the 2016 World Series, today announced a formal partnership that will utilize Slalom’s consulting and advisory services to help support future Cubs strategic initiatives.



“We’re excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Slalom, one of Chicago’s top employers and a national best place to work, to bring their consulting expertise and services to the Chicago Cubs,” said Cubs and Marquee 360 Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Alex Seyferth. “We’ve long been impressed with their ability to invest in the Chicago community and look forward to building a successful long-term partnership as we continue to innovate on all sides of our business.”

This partnership will bring in Slalom’s expertise to inform and support Cubs’ business and baseball operations.

“Slalom and the Cubs share values around innovating new approaches, growing future leaders, and investing in our community. With nearly one thousand Slalom team members working and living in Chicago, this partnership is a natural extension of our roots and the meaningful impact we seek to make in the lives of our communities,” said Brad Jackson, Slalom CEO and Co-founder.

“Our work together will focus on the whole Cubs organization to help improve connection and experiences for players, associates, and the fans. This work resonates here in Chicago as well as the 40+ other cities where we have Slalom offices around the globe,” said Carrie Steyer, Chicago native and Slalom General Manager.

About Slalom:

Slalom is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 40 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 9,500 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For six years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.​

About the Chicago Cubs:

The Chicago Cubs franchise, a charter member of Major League Baseball’s National League since 1876, has won the National League pennant 17 times and was the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles in the 1907 and 1908 seasons. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs made history again when the team won its first World Series in 108 years, ending the longest championship drought in North American sports. Known for its ivy-covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous Marquee, iconic Wrigley Field has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1916 and is the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. In 2009, the Ricketts family assumed ownership of the Chicago Cubs and established three main goals for the organization: Win the World Series, Preserve and Improve Wrigley Field, and Be a Good Neighbor. For more information, visit www.cubs.com.

