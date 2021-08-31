Quorum Announces Communicator Enhancements

New Digital Marketing capability will help dealerships Make More Money (M3).

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) (Quorum) is pleased to announce that its Communicator best-of-class electronic messaging platform now delivers new Digital Marketing capabilities designed to help dealerships Make More Money (M3).



“Communicator’s new enhancements make it easy to send digital marketing messages to our customers via text and email without using any third-party software,” stated Ken Wickstrom, Beyak Automotive Group’s Director of Finance. “When we ran our first promotion, the results were easy to track and we were impressed to see how quickly customers responded. This is just one more example of how Quorum continues to add value and help us to increase profitability.”

“Quorum is strategically focussed on ensuring that our products Make More Money for dealerships. Communicator has always helped dealerships increase customer satisfaction by messaging customers and keeping them informed throughout the vehicle sales and service processes,” stated Maury Marks, Quorum's President and CEO. “The new digital marketing functionality now provides Communicator with additional M3 capabilities in line with the rest of our product suite.”

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solutions.

Advantage, a full showroom system for independent dealerships and a management system that also includes in-house leasing, inventory management and accounting.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS.

For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (forward-looking information) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

