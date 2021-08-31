Brandon Hall Group Study to See How Organizations Rank in Workforce Management

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a survey focusing on the actions that organizations have taken when it comes to changes in managing workforce arrangements over this past unprecedented year.

“Time management, scheduling and absence management have become increasingly automated, leaving more time for long-term planning around larger, company-wide objectives,” Brandon Hall Group Principal Talent Acquisition and Workforce Management Analyst Cliff Stevenson said.

“WFM technology plays a part in this, with artificial intelligence, machine learning and other forms of automation creating a new and different workforce management experience for administrators and employees alike,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “How all of this affects organizations’ approach to WFM is still very much up in the air.”

Along with other questions, Brandon Hall Group’s 2021 Workforce Management Benchmarking survey asks:

Are smaller organizations able to implement automated time and labor management? If not, what technology helps organizations manage larger remote workforces?

Are top-performing organizations changing how they treat their new remote workers?

Do differing policies and procedures in workforce management point toward successful approaches for the future or is the current situation merely an anomaly?

Brandon Hall Group will use the results of study to create reports, models and tools to show the difference between organizations with a mature workforce management process versus those without, and how those differences highlight best practices in this area.

To participate in this study, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/932YDYL. Participants will receive summary results of the survey five to seven weeks after the survey launch, and will get immediate download access to the Brandon Hall Group tool, Workforce Management Technology Self-Assessment Tool: Preparing for Growth.

