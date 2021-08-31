Global Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market Expected to Beat $1,565.1 Million, Increasing at 21.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2026 - Exclusive COVID-19 Impact Analysis [255 Pages] Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has added a new report on the global augmented reality in healthcare market to its repository. The report states that the market is projected to gather $1,565.1 million by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2019 to 2026. This study delivers detailed insights into the present lookout and future perspective of the global market. The report is drafted by proficient market analysts and guarantees to be a dependable source of statistics and comprehensive market insights for new players, investors, stakeholders, leading market players, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

The growth of the global augmented reality in healthcare market is mainly attributed to the significant rise in the advances in medical imaging technology and growth in the demand for virtual reality in the healthcare sector. Moreover, increasing applications of augmented reality in medical diagnosis and monitoring is likely to bring in lucrative opportunities for the market growth all through the forecast period. However, high investments involved in the implementation of augmented reality in healthcare systems as well as security and privacy threats related to the use of augmented reality in medical processes are projected to deter the growth of the market.

The report segments the global augmented reality in healthcare market into component, technology, end use, and region.

Display Sub-Segment to be at a Lead Position

The display sub-segment of the component segment is anticipated to lead the market by garnering $334.5 million in the forecast period. This growth is mostly due to the surging preference for integrated devices like head mounted displays (HD) in augmented reality based medical equipment.

Mobile-Device Based Sub-Segment to Lead the Market

The mobile-device based sub-segment of the technology segment is expected to hold a leading position in the market by gathering $409.7 million in the estimated period. This growth is majorly because of the surging demand for mobile-device based augmented reality systems in the healthcare industry owing to their significant benefits.

Healthcare Facilities Sub-Segment to Grab Highest Market Share

The healthcare facilities sub-segment of the end use segment is anticipated to hold the leading market share and surpass $315.5 million in the forecast period. This growth is majorly because of the increasing adoption of augmented reality in healthcare facilities, as it reduces the stress of healthcare professionals (HCPs) related to the intricacy of the medical processes.

North America Region to Grab Highest Market Share

The report scrutinizes the global augmented reality in healthcare market across numerous regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America region market is estimated to dominate the global market by gathering $664.9 million in the projected period. The growth of this region market is primarily because of the fueling need for augmented reality in consumer electronic panels and devices used in the healthcare sector in this region.

Major Players in the Market:

• 3D Systems

• Medical Realities

• Mindmaze

• CAE Healthcare

• Wikitude GmbH

• Siemens Healthineers

• Magic Leap

• VirtaMed

For instance, in February 2019, Medivis, a leading medical imaging and visualization firm, launched SurgicalAR, an augmented reality (AR) technology platform for surgical applications, at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) annual meeting. With the help of SurgicalAR, doctors can now alleviate surgical hitches and guarantee patient safety.

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry.

