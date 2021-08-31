WinZip Builds on Its Legendary File Management, Security and Compression to Deliver a Collection of Powerful Productivity Apps for Windows

OTTAWA, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WinZip 26 product family introduces new purpose-specific apps that add to WinZip’s legendary file compression, file sharing and encryption to power productivity in multi-cloud environments, delivering a powerful productivity boost for Windows users. WinZip® 26 Pro and WinZip® Enterprise not only offer the full capabilities of the core WinZip® application, but also all-new, standalone PDF, image management and backup apps that for the first time in WinZip’s history help you get time-consuming, everyday tasks done fast with no zip file required!



“If you think you know WinZip, you may be surprised to discover what WinZip 26 Pro is truly capable of and how we’ve redefined this tried-and-true productivity tool that so many customers know and love,” said Henry Monteiro, Head of WinZip Product Management. “Rest assured, compression and security remain our core, but with this next generation, we’re evolving WinZip 26 Pro into a collection of powerful productivity apps that simplify so many of the tasks we all do every day. Whether you’re looking to protect sensitive information, create a backup, manage favorite pics, access all your cloud storage accounts from a single interface, or package files as an easy-to-share PDF, WinZip 26 Pro makes it simple... and for the first time, zipping doesn’t even need to be part of the process.”

No matter which version of WinZip 26 you choose, take advantage of the main WinZip 26 application that now features a new ribbon look-and-feel with context aware file management tools together with new capabilities that accelerate and simplify file sharing, file compression and AES 256-bit encryption workflows across the board:

NEW! Files Shared to Me Folder: Explore a streamlined process to easily find files others have shared with you. With multi-cloud network support, you can access Google Drive, OneDrive and other cloud-based storage files in a single app.

WinZip 26 Pro goes beyond the key strengths of the main WinZip 26 application to offer a new collection of productivity apps that streamline many common workflows. Plus, the new apps enable customers to do it all with no zipping required.

NEW! WinZip PDF Express: Create PDF files from any document and export a PDF to a Word or image file. Reorder, add or delete pages, or watermark pages from any PDF file, plus combine multiple file formats like Excel, JPG, Word and more into a single PDF. When the PDF is ready, use the power of the integrated WinZip Share Express to secure and share the file in one easy step to one or many locations. Take advantage of AES 256-bit encryption to protect sensitive data.

To learn more about the full offering of new and enhanced features for the WinZip 26 product lineup, please refer to the comparison chart.

WinZip 26 Enterprise offers a customizable solution that’s ideal for larger organizations.

Based on the power of WinZip 26 Pro and the new WinZip productivity apps, WinZip Enterprise enables IT departments to implement enterprise-level encryption across their workforce and guard IP and critical data in multi-cloud network environments. Integrating directly with corporate-standard SaaS services SharePoint, Office365 and Microsoft Teams, WinZip Enterprise can be configured to work with a variety of enterprise cloud services, including Amazon AWS Regions (including GovCloud), Microsoft Azure, Oracle, IBM Cloud, RackSpace and HP. With industry-standard AES encryption, this fully customizable solution is an essential tool for any organization working with compliance requirements, including FIPS 140-2, FIPS 197, HIPAA, DFARS and EU regulations such as GDPR.

Pricing and Availability

The WinZip 26 product line is available in 17 languages including English, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish and Traditional Chinese. WinZip 26 Pro is available from www.winzip.com for $49.95 USD / £51.54 / €59.44 (in Germany). WinZip 26 is available from www.winzip.com for $29.95 USD / £31.14 / €35.64 (in Germany). All prices in British Pounds and Euros include VAT.

For information about WinZip 26 Enterprise licensing options, please visit www.winzip.com/enterprise.

About WinZip

WinZip is trusted by millions of businesses and consumers to boost productivity, simplify file sharing, and keep information private. Offering apps for all of today’s most popular platforms and devices, WinZip gives users a better way to manage and share files in the cloud, email and instant messaging. The WinZip product line also includes powerful utilities to improve system performance and help keep Windows and Mac PCs secure. WinZip is a division of Corel Corporation. For more information about WinZip, please visit www.winzip.com.

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels® and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

Media Contact

Andrea Zack

andrea.zack@corel.com

www.winzip.com

