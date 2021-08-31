XORTX Announces New Clinical Advisory Board Member

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE:XRX) (OTCQB:XRTXF), a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce the addition of one new member to the Company’s clinical advisory board, Dr. Charles Edelstein.



Dr. Allen Davidoff stated, “The appointment of Dr. Edelstein to XORTX’s clinical advisory board will be important in the future development of our clinical programs in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease and in acute kidney injury. Dr. Edelstein brings substantial professional experience as a thought leader, combined with clinical experience treating patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease and acute kidney injury. We are honored to have Dr. Edelstein join our esteemed clinical advisory board and look forward to the valuable contributions that Charles can bring to our kidney disease programs to treat progressive kidney disease. XORTX’s clinical advisory board now includes Nephrologists - Dr. Petter Bjornstad, Dr. Richard Johnson, Dr. Anjay Rastogi as well as Cardiologists - Dr. Federico Maese, and Dr. Henk ter Keurs.”

Dr. Charles Edelstein, MD PhD is Professor of Medicine and Nephrologist at the University of Colorado, Denver. Dr. Edelstein is board certified in Nephrology and has a doctoral degree (PhD) in Internal Medicine. He did his Internal Medicine residency and Nephrology fellowship at University of Stellenbosch and University Cape Town Medical School, respectively. His academic research focuses on both therapeutic studies in animal models of polycystic kidney disease (PKD) as well as acute kidney injury (AKI) and biomarkers of AKI. Dr. Edelstein is a world leader in PKD research and PKD care and has received an award for the WSCI Outstanding Investigator Award and is a former president of the Western Section of the American Federation of Clinical Research and International Society of nephrology member and American Society of Nephrology Advisory Committee Member.

Dr. Edelstein commented, “I am thrilled for the opportunity to advise XORTX in developing new therapies for PKD and AKI.”

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company with three clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for acute kidney injury secondary to Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-225, a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). The Company has intellectual property rights and has established proof of concept through independent clinical studies. XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target xanthine oxidase to inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX Therapeutics, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future of patients suffering from kidney disease. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

