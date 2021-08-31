CEO’s of Exela, Upstart, Logiq, and Reliq Health Tech Driving Revenue Growth with Innovation and New Market Expansion

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ) (NEO: LGIQ), Reliq Health Technologies (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).



Reliq Health Technologies (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “2021 is Breakout Year for Reliq Telehealth Platform”

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) is now at an inflection point for explosive revenue growth and profitability shared CEO Lisa Crossley during a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream. RQHTF’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform has gained significant traction over the past 6 months, and now has 200,000 patients under contract to be onboarded over the next 18-24 months - which represents over $120 Million in recurring annual revenue at full deployment.

Watch Reliq Health Tech (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: https://bit.ly/3BcFkLi

RQHTF has just turned the corner to profitability and revenues are expected to reach $2 million per month revenues, hitting a $24 million run rate by the end of December - and keep increasing as more contracted patients are onboarded. Lisa added that RQHTF is now starting to throw off significant cash flow, enabling the company to fund growth internally, without the need for capital raises in the near future. A NASDAQ uplisting remains a possibility for 2022.

Lisa explained how new patient contract growth is now “snowballing” - powered by expanded medicare and medicaid coverage and reimbursement amounts for virtual care services like RQHTF provides. RQHTF’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

Watch Reliq Health Tech (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: https://bit.ly/3BcFkLi

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) CEO, Dave Girouard: “AI is Biggest Transformational Change to Lending in 5,000 Years”

“...Upstart is a leading AI lending platform, and our second quarter results continue to demonstrate why this category can generate enormous value in our economy. They also demonstrate why Upstart has an opportunity to become one of the world's largest and most impactful fintechs in the years to come. Lending is the center beam of revenue and profits in financial services and artificial intelligence may be the most transformational change to come to this industry in its 5,000-year history. It's our view that AI-led disruption targeting dramatic inefficiency in one of the largest segments of our economy is worthy of your attention.”

“...Our Q2 revenues grew to $194 million, up 60% compared to the prior quarter. June was our first month with more than 100,000 loans and more than $1 billion in origination volume on our platform. And we achieved this growth while also delivering record profits with adjusted EBITDA of $59.5 million and GAAP net income of $37.3 million...We have built a strong and profitable core from which we expect to launch several new products and services in the months and years to come. AI lending will transform financial services in the decade ahead and we aim to make Upstart synonymous with that category…”

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) Earnings Call Highlights: https://bit.ly/38rw0GT

Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ) (NEO: LGIQ) President, Brent Suen: “On Path to $100 Million Revenues”

NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ) (NEO: LGIQ) President Brent Suen recently shared with investors how LGIQ is now positioned to more than double revenues - to a potential $100 million run rate - within the next 18 months fueled, by M&A, organic growth and increasing profit margins. LGIQ enables global ecommerce and fintech services for small to medium size businesses worldwide. LGIQ’s DataLogiq AI-driven adtech business is expected to be a major driver of revenue growth and profit margin expansion in the next 12 months, as more digital marketing agencies are joining the platform.

Watch (OTC: LGIQ) (NEO: LGIQ) NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream: https://bit.ly/3kafujX

Brent Suen articulated how LGIQ has compelling upside, based on valuation comparables to its peers in the e-commerce/fintech space. While LGIQ trades at about 2X revenues, it’s peers such as SHOP, SE, STNE, JMIA and others are often trading at 20-30X revenues. An additional upside catalyst for investors is the potential spinout of LGIQ’s Indonesia fintech and ecommerce business as a stand-alone public entity.

Watch (OTC: LGIQ) (NEO: LGIQ) NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream: https://bit.ly/3kafujX

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) CEO Ronald Cogburn: ”Exela Serves a $207 Billion Market Opportunity”

“...Exela is a leader in business process management solutions globally. We serve a large and growing total addressable market estimated at $207 billion, and we see significant incremental opportunity for an even larger SMB market where we have experienced strong growth since our entrance into the space in late 2020.”

“...Our extensive investments in our technology and numerous patents serve as a competitive moat and position us well to win with solutions that drive digital transformation and automation. We serve over 4,000 customers across 14 industry verticals, including 60% of the Fortune 100. So, our customer base is not only large and diverse, but we work with some of the large blue-chip companies in the world where we have long-tenured relationships. And finally, with decades of industry experience, we believe we have the right management team in place to capitalize on significant opportunities that we see ahead.

“...Total revenue for the second quarter was in line with our expectations at $293 million, down modestly from Q1. Variations in our revenue mainly reflect continued COVID-19 impact, offset by the increased stabilization achieved after pruning nonstrategic contracts. I’m pleased to say that we’re seeing good momentum in our business. We generated adjusted EBITDA of $51 million in Q2, up approximately 10% sequentially and 18% year-over-year and in line with our pre-pandemic adjusted EBITDA in Q4 of 2019. We find this noteworthy considering the current COVID-19 headwinds and believe it further underscores our continued efforts to increase our profitability….”

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/2WFo2qV

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: http://bit.ly/39kkE7K

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7