Auto-Owners Insurance Expands Relationship with IVANS to Support Digital Distribution Strategy

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS Insurance Solutions® today announced that Auto-Owners Insurance has partnered with IVANS to automate appetite communications to the largest network of independent insurance agents. IVANS enables insurers to more nimbly manage appetite communications directly in agents’ management systems, allowing Auto-Owners Insurance to manage market appetite changes in real-time while increasing market awareness to agency partners in their daily workflows.

“Independent agents are a critical component of our company’s success, so we want to make it easier for them to do business with us,” said Jeff Twait, director of Commercial Lines Underwriting Systems, Auto-Owners Insurance. “Expanding our relationship with IVANS allows us to meet our agency partners where they are at the very start of the policy lifecycle, automating appetite communications directly in their management systems so they have access to our latest product information at the click of a button.”

IVANS provides insurers and MGAs the ability to instantly communicate appetite and identify new business opportunities in the IVANS network of more than 33,000 independent insurance agencies. Leveraging this digital channel also reduces dependency on time-consuming, manual steps traditionally used to communicate appetite. IVANS directs in-appetite submissions into pipeline to drive growth and profitability.

“The need for instant, up-to-date appetite information has driven an influx of agent adoption of digital tools, making static appetite guides and in-person marketing reviews a thing of the past,” said Kathy Hrach, vice president of Product Management, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “The expanded partnership with IVANS enables Auto-Owners to meet agents’ demands for digital experiences, strengthening agent relationships while growing in-appetite premium.”

# # #

The IVANS logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 33,000 independent insurance agencies and 430 insurer and MGA partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.