ConnectWise Introduces Amy Lucia as Chief Marketing Officer

SaaS marketing veteran to accelerate business growth, expand platform adoption

and drive partner experience innovation for MSP tech leader

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading provider of software for technology solution providers (TSPs), today introduced Amy Lucia as chief marketing officer. Lucia brings over two decades of marketing leadership delivering exceptional outcomes in the Fortune 100 enterprise and SMB spaces.

Prior to ConnectWise, Lucia served as vice president of corporate marketing at Blackbaud (Nasdaq: BLKB) during a season when the brand rapidly catapulted to one of the 40th largest SaaS providers worldwide. She spent 11 years at Microsoft and served in various leadership roles across marketing and sales; including overseeing U.S. channel marketing supporting recruitment, enablement, and revenue generation across an ecosystem of nearly 400,000 partners. Lucia also served in non-governmental organization (NGO) leadership roles, including vice president of marketing for International Justice Mission (IJM) fighting slavery and human trafficking, and chief marketing officer for poverty alleviation NGO World Relief.

“ConnectWise is bullish about ushering the next season of growth and value creation for our partners; and bringing a proven and accomplished CMO onboard will ensure we effectively bring our unique, differentiated value proposition to the market,” said ConnectWise CEO Jason Magee. “Amy is the most partner experience-focused CMO you can ask for and the depth and breadth of her understanding of channel marketing and partner programs will be incredibly impactful in driving growth for our partners.”

Lucia has responsibility for ConnectWise’s global marketing function and brings diverse experience spanning over a dozen strategic marketing disciplines, sales, operations, and partner/customer experience. She is known for building high performing teams that bring these disciplines together and stand out for their excellence in execution.

“I’m thrilled to come back to a role serving the partner ecosystem that I have deeply admired and respected for many years,” said Lucia. “There is a massive opportunity to equip, empower and bring transformative value to TSPs and drive their growth as they support the SMB market, and there is no SaaS provider better positioned and more committed than ConnectWise to do this. The potential is limitless, and I want to personally thank the partners who have already welcomed me so warmly by sharing feedback, brainstorming and vision-casting with me.”

Lucia is a three-time Executive Mentor for the Fortune/U.S. State Department Women’s Mentoring Partnership and a part of the Fortune Most Powerful Women community. She is a member of ConnectWise’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and was a Founding Member of Blackbaud’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Council and Member of its Senior Women’s Leadership Council.

ConnectWise is an IT software company that empowers Technology Solution Providers to achieve success in their As-a-Service business with intelligent software, expert services, an immersive IT community, and a vast ecosystem of integrations. The unmatched flexibility of the ConnectWise platform fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. With an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform, ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with business automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities. And increase revenue using remote monitoring, security, and backup disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit ConnectWise .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83a3e6d5-2c2f-44ec-9fe1-ce26355b5db1