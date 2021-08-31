BioSig Confirmed as a Participant of The Mark E. Josephson Twenty-Eight Annual State-of-the-Art Arrhythmia Virtual Symposium

Westport, CT, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company had been invited to participate in The Mark E. Josephson Twenty-Eight Annual State-of-the-Art Arrhythmia Symposium, due to take place virtually on September 11, 2021.

Mark E. Josephson, M.D. was an American cardiologist and writer known as one of the American pioneers of cardiac electrophysiology. He was the Herman Dana Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the director of the Harvard-Thorndike Electrophysiology Institute and Arrhythmia Service. During his career, Dr. Josephson published over 400 articles and 200 book chapters and reviews and is the author of the textbook of clinical cardiac electrophysiology, titled ‘Cardiac Electrophysiology: Techniques and Interpretations.’ Together with the European cardiac electrophysiology pioneer Hein J. Wellens, M.D., Chief of Cardiology Emeritus at the University of Limburg in Maastricht, Netherlands, Dr. Josephson created several advanced courses for cardiologists and electrophysiology fellows, namely, ‘How To Approach Complex Arrhythmias’ and ‘Intracardiac Unknowns.’ These courses were attended by almost all electrophysiology trainees in the U.S. for over ten years. According to Dr. Wellens, Dr. Josephson played a leading role in determining the site of origin and mechanisms of rhythm disturbances and markedly improved the diagnostic and therapeutic value of the electrocardiograms1.

“Dr. Josephson’s intellectual integrity and his unwavering dedication to advancing cardiac electrophysiology was the driving force behind my decision to focus on basic science during the development of our flagship technology, the PURE EP™. I trust many of us who were fortunate to know Dr. Josephson would remember his words that the industry had to ‘move away from observation to innovation.’ It’s these words that have defined our Company’s mission to deliver more innovative solutions for every arrhythmia patient. Now, four years after his passing, we are honored to be invited to the symposium that builds on his scientific and clinical legacy,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

The PURE EP™ is a non-invasive class II device that aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in electrophysiology. To date, over 60 physicians have completed over 1200 patient cases with the PURE EP™ System across eleven clinical sites. The PURE EP™ System has been awarded FDA 510(k) clearance.

One in 18 Americans suffers from cardiac arrhythmia. Atrial fibrillation is the most common arrhythmia type, affecting over 33 million people worldwide, including over 6 million in the U.S. The number of people suffering from atrial fibrillation is expected to reach 8-12 million by 2050.2 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), atrial fibrillation causes more than 750,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. each year, resulting in approximately $6 billion in healthcare spending annually3.

About The Mark E. Josephson Twenty-Eight Annual State-of-the-Art Arrhythmia Symposium

This program is designed to provide electrophysiologists, cardiologists, internists, and associated professionals with state-of-the-art information on invasive and non-invasive electrocardiographic and electrophysiologic tools used in the diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment of cardiac rhythm disorders. Attendees of the symposium will develop an understanding of the best practice approaches to diagnosing and treating patients with atrial fibrillation, other atrial and ventricular tachycardias, and risk factors of sudden death. This symposium pays tribute to the scientific and clinical legacy of Dr. Mark E. Josephson who served as a mentor to many of the faculty. The symposium is coupled with the Leonard N. Horowitz, MD Memorial Lecture. This annual lecture serves as an ongoing salute to a colleague and friend who dedicated his much too brief career successfully advancing the field of arrhythmia management. More information on https://www.virtualarrhythmia.com .

