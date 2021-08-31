YMM & BZ Reminders for Class Action Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM)

Class Period: FTA securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with FTA’s June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO")

Deadline: September 10, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ymm.

The complaint alleges the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) FTA’s apps Yunmanmanand Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the CAC; (2) the CAC would require FTA to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a "comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks"; (4) FTA needed to "continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ)

Class Period: June 11, 2021 - July 2, 2021

Deadline: September 10, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/bz.

The complaint alleges the throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (the "CAC"); (2) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (3) Kanzhun needed to "to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks"; (4) Kanzhun needed to "enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com