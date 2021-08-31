LinkedIn Live: Applications and Customizations for Microsoft Teams by System Soft Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies , a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a LinkedIn Live streaming event at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 9, 2021. This episode—part 2 of "Ask an Expert: The Future of Work Enabled with Microsoft Teams”—will address how the integration of applications and customizations for Microsoft Teams can benefit the organizational shift to a remote, hybrid workplace model.



With such modern workplace solutions in place, business and IT leaders can effortlessly and efficiently do business, while keeping identities and data secure across locations and devices.

Whitney Church, Modern Workplace Solutions Architect, and Hank Lea, Marketing Manager, both at System Soft, will share some of the most common application integrations for Teams and what’s possible when customizing Teams. The pair will also discuss the best ways to access Teams and provide an at-a-glance demo of Teams.

This Ask an Expert episode will examine best practices and ideas, which advance collaboration, continuity, flexibility and innovation across an organization within a remote, hybrid model. Furthermore, it will dive deeper into the benefits and challenges an organization can experience when deploying and setting up a Microsoft Teams environment.

To attend this episode of “Ask an Expert: The Future of Work Enabled with Microsoft Teams: Applications and Customizations for Teams,” click on the event page link here.

What: Ask an Expert: The Future of Work Enabled with Microsoft Teams; Applications and Customizations for Teams

Experts: Whitney Church, Modern Workplace Solutions Architect, and Hank Lea, Marketing Manager, both at System Soft Technologies

When: 11 a.m. ET, Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Where: Join the LinkedIn Live event here.