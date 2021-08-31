SMS Equipment Does it Again – Wins Top Technician for Canada

English French

FORT MCMURRAY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heavy equipment technician (HET) Jordan Baker has been awarded the AED Foundation Knapheide Technician of the Year for Canada. Baker, part of the SMS Equipment team for 11 years now, is recognized as a leading technician and top performer across 800 construction equipment distributors, manufacturers and industry-service firms.



“His training and ability are top notch, but the way he works with the team and our customers brings him to another level,” says Darryl Townsend, SMS Equipment field supervisor and Baker’s nominator. “His dedication inspires all of us.”

“It’s my honor to congratulate Jordan on this significant achievement,” stated AED’s 2021 Chairman, Craig Drury, Vice-President of Vermeer Canada. “Technicians are the backbone of our industry and SMS Equipment is fortunate to have one of the best.”

Baker works as a Heavy Equipment Technician in SMS Equipment’s construction division in Fort McMurray, Alberta. He’s been a technician since the age of 18 and was later certified with an interprovincial Red Seal in 2008.

At SMS Equipment, daily challenges have helped Baker become a leader, mentor, and perhaps most accurately—the “go-to guy.” His work has been about solving problems, forging relationships, and mentoring others. Like the equipment he works with, these responsibilities are heavy-duty, but Baker has handled them seamlessly. He credits it to his team’s culture of learning.

“You can do the same job two or three times, but it just might be the fourth time when you learn something new,” says Baker. “You have to be open-minded to new ways and take lessons from the times that don’t go perfectly. If you’re not learning, what are you doing?”

Beyond his high skill level and collaborative abilities, Baker was also nominated for his nuanced understanding of the customer side of the equation. Within his smaller construction group at Fort McMurray, technicians like Baker get to be involved all the way through—right from the time they get the work order to that first touchpoint with the customer.

“We’re not dealing with unlimited budgets and resources,” says Townsend. “We’re kind of on our own as the only construction team within a heavy mining environment, but that’s exactly what makes us who we are. It’s why we have the people we have.”

Baker considers that aspect a big plus of his career: “From coworkers to customers to friends—it’s all about relationships here,” says Baker. “There’s a lot of great mechanics here, and there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t learn something new or try to do better than the day before. It’s humbling, because I don’t necessarily consider myself the top contender for this standard. I am beyond appreciative.”

Baker’s humble attitude, coupled with a persevering work ethic, shouldn’t be a surprise—he grew up farming and has been doing it full-time since high school. “There’s no better life than on the farm,” he says. “It teaches you everything.”

Personal and professional certainly crossover—Baker does all his own maintenance and repairs on his farm equipment.

“He has a real-life investment and understanding of dealing with equipment reliability and the cost of down time, carrying this experience across his professional career,” says Townsend.

Baker plans to continue to balance farming and his growing family with the next phase of being a HET.

“I’m grateful that I’m challenged daily,” he says. “Things move fast, and I’m here for that.”

About the Award

The AED Foundation Knapheide Technicians of the Year is an effort to recognize the leading technicians of the industry. Initiated in 2019, these awards are an important way to recognize top performers from regions across North America.

About AED

Established in 1919, Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) is an international trade association based in Schaumburg, IL, representing over 800 construction equipment distributors, manufacturers and industry-service firms nationwide. AED members sell, service and rent equipment to such markets as heavy and light construction, mining, agriculture, forestry, aggregates, engines and industrial. Established in 1991 and directed by AED members, The AED Foundation addresses professional education and workforce development in the industry. This includes AED Accreditation of diesel-equipment technology college programs.

The AED Foundation enhances the success of member companies by encouraging continuous learning, by providing educational opportunities for today’s employees, and by improving the availability and quality of equipment industry employees in the future. https://aednet.org/

About SMS Equipment

SMS Equipment partners with world-renowned brands including Komatsu, providing equipment sales and services to the construction, mining, forestry and utility industries through its network of over 35 branches across Canada, Alaska and Mongolia. SMS Equipment promotes advanced equipment technologies resulting in cleaner, more efficient ways to build communities, create infrastructure and develop resources. To learn more, visit www.smsequipment.com.

For further information contact:

SMS Equipment Inc.

Roy Lapa, Director Marketing & Communications

Email: rlapa@smsequip.com

AED Foundation

Scott Mcpherson,

Email: smcpherson@aednet.org