Eclipse Gaming Goes Beyond the Game with Operation: Launch into Learning

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eclipse Gaming, a software gaming company, recently completed Operation: Launch into Learning. As part of Eclipse’s Going Beyond the Game commitment, the company united to fill five hundred backpacks with essential school supplies to support children heading back to school across the country.



“To us, Going Beyond the Game means exceeding expectations and achieving success that fuels our mission to enrich our community and the communities of our partners,” said Eclipse Gaming CEO Tim Minard. “I am proud of the hard work and dedication of our staff to be a part of something bigger than our job. We hope that these resources supplied can ease some stress and make a positive difference to students in our community and our partners’ communities when they return to the classroom.”

Backpacks were filled with school supplies that included folders, notebooks, pencils, pens, scissors, glue and hand sanitizers. These will be distributed to Eclipse’s Tribal partners' communities in Oklahoma, Washington and locally in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Operation: Launch into Learning is one of Eclipse Gaming's ways to support its mission to Go Beyond the Game.

