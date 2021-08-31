Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Worth US$192.6 Billion by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on the Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Report Forecast 2021-2031. Forecasts by Component (Solution, Services) By Solution (Industrial Control Systems (ICS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems, Distributed Control Systems (DCS), Network Security, Physical Security, Other Solutions) By Service (Maintenance and Support, Risk Management Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Other Services) By Application (Identity and Access Management, Patching and Vulnerability Management, Security Event Monitoring, Incident Response, Resilience and System Recovery, Other Application) By Vertical (Energy and Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, Government and Defence Sectors, Manufacturing and Chemical Industry, Transportation and Logistics Industry, Other Vertical) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

According to Visiongain analysis, the global critical infrastructure protection (CIP) market is estimated to be valued at US$124.41 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a market value of US$192.6 billion by 2031. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

How the rise in Security Breaches and Cyber-attacks targeting enterprises across key industry verticals has increased demand for CIP?

In today's business environment, there has been an increase in the usage of digital solutions, connected devices and IT systems, due to rapid advancements in technologies. The foundation of this digital infrastructure is based on the communication networks between various business critical applications and data across platforms, devices, and users. With data explosion and for ever increasing cyber threats, chances of data breaches at every level have amplified significantly.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) gave a $4 million grant to the newly formed Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE) to help prepare students for cybersecurity careers in government and industry.

Northrop Grumman Corporation has successfully completed the critical design review (CDR) milestone for the Embedded Global Positioning System (GPS) / Inertial Navigation System (INS)-Modernization, or EGI-M, program

Intel announced it will acquire SigOpt, a San Francisco-based provider of a leading platform for the optimization of artificial intelligence (AI) software models at scale

Key Players featured in this report include:

Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

General Electric Company

Hexagon AB

Honeywell International Inc.

Intel Corporation

Johnson Controls International PLC.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corp,

Rolta India Limited

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Thales Group

