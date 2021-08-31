ORION BIOTECHNOLOGY ADDS INDUSTRY LEADER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ottawa, Canada, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Biotechnology, a clinical stage company that is developing novel G Protein-Coupled Receptor (GPCR)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases, today announced the addition of Jean Forcione to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Forcione is a widely recognized expert in the life sciences sector, with over 33 years of experience on both the management and investment sides of the business. He has led businesses and people worldwide in sectors of the industry including prescription pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare, diagnostics, and medical devices. Jean has held senior executive and board positions at both privately held and publicly traded companies, including Aventis, Phamacia, Pfizer, Johnson&Johnson, Phadia, ThermoFisher Scientific and BBI Group.

“Mr. Forcione is broadly recognized for his expertise in general management, commercialization and M&A and has most recently focused on private equity backed businesses, helping to drive exits totalling 2.9B Euros” said Dr. Thomas Hecht, Chairman of the Board. “We are very fortunate to have him join the Orion Board of Directors”.

“Orion’s proprietary platform represents an innovative and novel approach to effectively targeting complex GPCRs and deliver high-value therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases” remarked Mr. Forcione. “The company’s proprietary platform enables the rapid discovery of GPCR-targeted therapeutics and as such provides the opportunity for significant and ongoing value creation. I look forward to working with Orion’s very talented leadership team to position the company for success.”

About Orion Biotechnology

Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd, is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision engineered G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) targeted therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary drug discovery platform, Orion is advancing a promising new class of highly potent drugs to unlock a set of high-value GPCR targets that have proven very challenging using traditional drug classes. Orion’s lead candidate, OB-002, is a first-in-class Chemokine Analog and best-in-class CCR5 antagonist. With close ties to diverse institutions and experts around the globe, and a highly innovative proprietary drug discovery platform, Orion is uniquely positioned to stimulate the rapid development of promising new treatments for serious diseases. Learn more at www.orionbiotechnology.com.

