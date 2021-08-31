More Than 30 Companies Will Compete in Pitchfest at Next Month’s HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® is pleased to announce the participants of the 2021 “Pitchfest.” An exciting competition designed to recognize innovation and contributions to the future of HR technology, this year’s Pitchfest will take place during the in-person HR Technology Conference, scheduled for September 28-October 1, 2021, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.



Of the companies that applied for this year’s Pitchfest, 33 buzz-worthy startups were chosen to compete. Listed in alphabetical order, the 2021 Pitchfest participants are:

• Blossom.team • MyExcelia • Cauldron • NoahFace • centralF • One Donation • Charthop • Onwards HR • Clovers AI • Phoenix Technology Systems • Compa • Pointers • Culturora • PTO Genius • Edammo, Inc. • Public Insight • Equality AI • Sciolytix • GraceBlocks • Sentinel Pay Analytics • ICC (Innovate. Coach. Consult.) • Shaka Culture Application • Included • Stayhome Inc. • Insurights • STEERus • INTalent • Translator, Inc. • InternConnect • Viveka • Learn In • Workrowd • MeBeBot • WORQDRIVE

During the HR Technology Conference, participants will get divided into three groups and have five minutes to “pitch” their company and answer questions about their solution. Each fast-moving round will include input from the official judging panel along with audience voting. The total score earned by the participating companies will determine the six participants eligible for the final round.



Following the finals, the first-place winner will receive $25,000 and secure exhibit space for the 2022 expo, while the second-place company will get a $5,000 “Talent Experience” award. The prizes will be provided in partnership with the Randstad Innovation Fund.

“Already a flourishing sector, the last year helped accelerate HR technology innovation, as employers sought solutions able to keep business moving under evolving conditions. Our 2021 in-person Pitchfest competition turns a spotlight on the startups that are rethinking and reinventing the way HR operates. These early-stage companies are getting the opportunity to be center stage in front of the industry,” shared Rebecca McKenna, Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group. “We anticipate an exciting no-holds-barred competition, full of inventive thinking and new ideas representing the best of what’s to come for HR tech.”

The 2021 HR Technology Conference & Exposition® will also include a robust conference program and exposition floor featuring more than 250 exhibitors. To ensure the well-being of the HR Tech community, proof of Covid-19 vaccination will be required for all attendees. The latest event information, including registration, is available at https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference® is the world’s leading event on HR technology, covering all the latest trends. From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as startups. For more information, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com.