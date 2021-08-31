HEIDENHAIN CNC Controls to be Shown at Live EASTEC and SOUTHTEC Trade Shows

Schaumburg, IL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION is delighted to take part in the upcoming in-person EASTEC (Booth #1634) and SOUTHTEC (Booth #1138) machine tool trades show in October of this year. At both shows, HEIDENHAIN will host booths to showcase CNC controls and more from multiple motion control component brands – including both ACU-RITE and HEIDENHAIN.

At both shows, the ACU-RITE MILLPWRG2 control will be highlighted and is today’s easiest-to-operate CNC for vertical knee and bed mills. HEIDENHAIN’s latest high-performance mill-turn TNC 640 control with touchscreen will also be shown at each booth. Product details include:

The ACU-RITE MILLPWRG2 control is today’s easiest-to-operate CNC for vertical knee and bed mills. It is available with an optional AMI (auxiliary machine interface) offering users the ability to interface as well as control its host machine tool’s spindle. Full 3-D contouring is part of the MILLPWRG2’s capabilities. It is available as a complete retrofit package for two- or three-axis knee or bed mills or on a new mill from a machine builder. It continues to provide machinists the convenience of straightforward 2-1/2-axis conversational shop floor programming as well as powerful calculators, eliminating the need for time-consuming manual calculations and to learn complicated programs. www.acu-rite.com

HEIDENHAIN’s TNC 640 high performance mill-turn control is popular with users thanks to its workshop-oriented operational design. Its milling-turning, HSC and capability to do 5-axis machining on machines with up to 18 axes also makes it a popular control. The TNC 640 also utilizes a groundbreaking touch technology that supplements its field-proven cycles and functions, allowing the user to operate the control screen with gestures, similar to smartphones or tablets. www.heidenhain.us

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. Here nine company brands are represented. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

Image available at: https://www.heidenhain.us/wp-content/uploads/TNC-640-G2-combo.jpg

Gisbert Ledvon, HEIDENHAIN Director of Business Development, Machine Tool

gledvon@heidenhain.com or 847-755-5569

