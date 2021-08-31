Result of AGM

31 AUGUST 2021

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 31 August 2021 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr A M Conn, Mr D P A Gravells, Mr F L G Neale, Mr S P Devonshire and Miss C A McAnulty.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:

NumberResolutionForNo preferenceAgainstVote withheldTotal column to be deleted
1To receive and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 202112,019,487324,32544,55829,42912,417,799
2To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 202112,105,829268,07027,83016,07012,417,799
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2021 other than the part of such report containing the directors’ remuneration policy11,056,814324,325610,431426,22912,417,799
4To re-elect Mr A M Conn as a director11,536,906360,371275,798244,72412,417,799
5To re-elect Mr D P A Gravells as a director11,438,961336,950317,394324,49412,417,799
6To re-elect Mr F L G Neale as a director11,372,981360,371467,326217,12112,417,799
7To re-elect Mr S P Devonshire11,353,569423,572430,221210,43712,417,799
8To re-elect Miss C A McAnulty as a director11,464,881374,002358,900220,01612,417,799
9To appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor11,531,932359,835180,349345,68312,417,799
10To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor11,929,173357,57161,20569,85012,417,799
11To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer11,910,070305,98171,487130,26112,417,799
12To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 200611,878,160262,58781,515195,53712,417,799
13To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares for the purposes of the Offer11,670,211268,840321,581157,16712,417,799
14To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares11,359,076268,840465,270324,61312,417,799
15To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 200611,855,694275,331270,37116,40312,417,799
16To amend the Articles of Association to extend the life of the Company11,772,488275,331176,404193,57612,417,799
17To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising on the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer11,937,602351,886102,77425,53712,417,799

