Result of AGM

31 AUGUST 2021

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 31 August 2021 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr A M Conn, Mr D P A Gravells, Mr F L G Neale, Mr S P Devonshire and Miss C A McAnulty.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For No preference Against Vote withheld Total column to be deleted 1 To receive and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021 12,019,487 324,325 44,558 29,429 12,417,799 2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2021 12,105,829 268,070 27,830 16,070 12,417,799 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2021 other than the part of such report containing the directors’ remuneration policy 11,056,814 324,325 610,431 426,229 12,417,799 4 To re-elect Mr A M Conn as a director 11,536,906 360,371 275,798 244,724 12,417,799 5 To re-elect Mr D P A Gravells as a director 11,438,961 336,950 317,394 324,494 12,417,799 6 To re-elect Mr F L G Neale as a director 11,372,981 360,371 467,326 217,121 12,417,799 7 To re-elect Mr S P Devonshire 11,353,569 423,572 430,221 210,437 12,417,799 8 To re-elect Miss C A McAnulty as a director 11,464,881 374,002 358,900 220,016 12,417,799 9 To appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor 11,531,932 359,835 180,349 345,683 12,417,799 10 To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 11,929,173 357,571 61,205 69,850 12,417,799 11 To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer 11,910,070 305,981 71,487 130,261 12,417,799 12 To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 11,878,160 262,587 81,515 195,537 12,417,799 13 To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares for the purposes of the Offer 11,670,211 268,840 321,581 157,167 12,417,799 14 To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares 11,359,076 268,840 465,270 324,613 12,417,799 15 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 11,855,694 275,331 270,371 16,403 12,417,799 16 To amend the Articles of Association to extend the life of the Company 11,772,488 275,331 176,404 193,576 12,417,799 17 To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising on the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer 11,937,602 351,886 102,774 25,537 12,417,799

