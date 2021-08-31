Docker Updates Product Subscriptions to Deliver Speed, Scale and Security

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Docker, Inc.® today announced updates and extensions to its product subscriptions aimed to deliver the productivity and collaboration developers need paired with the security and trust businesses demand. Starting today the company provides four product subscription levels — Docker Personal, Docker Pro, Docker Team and Docker Business. Docker Personal replaces the former Docker Free; Docker Business is new.



“Large organizations using Docker for application development want their developers to innovate and ship as fast as possible, but are understandably concerned about potential security risks,” said Docker CEO Scott Johnston. “The new capabilities launching today give these organizations both speed and security — now they don’t have to choose. And to continue delivering such innovation, today we’re also updating our terms of use for Docker Desktop. This update enables our business to sustainably scale and continue providing valuable and economically accessible Docker experiences for all developers.”

Docker focuses on creating tools, services, and trusted content designed to help developers deliver modern applications. It is used by millions of developers to build, share, and run any app, anywhere, and 55% of professional developers use Docker every day at work1. In these work environments, the increase in outside attacks on software supply chains is accelerating developer demand for Docker’s trusted content, including Docker Official Images and Docker Verified Publisher images. Finally, the rapid global growth in developers -- to an estimated 45 million by 20302 -- drives the company to grow sustainably in order to continue to provide an innovative and free Docker experience that developers love.

“As the technology that kicked off the container revolution, Docker remains a household name amongst developer populations,” said Stephen O’Grady, principal analyst with RedMonk. “Having expanded from the original footprint into areas like image certification to management at scale and single sign on, Docker the company has been focused on continuing the build out of business value around the core container project.”

Product Subscription Highlights

New! Docker Business. This new product subscription is for medium and large businesses using Docker at scale for application development. These customers are looking to efficiently observe, manage, and secure all their Docker Desktop development environments and need user management, secure software supply chain controls, and single sign-on (SSO). These new capabilities are delivered through a SaaS-based management control plane for rapid on-boarding and zero infrastructure overhead. Docker Business costs $21 per user per month.





This new product subscription is for medium and large businesses using Docker at scale for application development. These customers are looking to efficiently observe, manage, and secure all their Docker Desktop development environments and need user management, secure software supply chain controls, and single sign-on (SSO). These new capabilities are delivered through a SaaS-based management control plane for rapid on-boarding and zero infrastructure overhead. Docker Business costs $21 per user per month. Docker Personal. This subscription replaces the existing Docker Free subscription and serves open source communities, individual developers, educational institutions and small businesses — which collectively account for half of Docker users. Docker Personal is free for these communities and continues to allow free use of all its components including Docker CLI, Docker Compose, Docker Engine, Docker Desktop, Docker Build/BuildKit, Kubernetes, Docker Hub, Docker Official Images and more.





This subscription replaces the existing Docker Free subscription and serves open source communities, individual developers, educational institutions and small businesses — which collectively account for half of Docker users. Docker Personal is free for these communities and continues to allow free use of all its components including Docker CLI, Docker Compose, Docker Engine, Docker Desktop, Docker Build/BuildKit, Kubernetes, Docker Hub, Docker Official Images and more. New License Terms for Docker Desktop. Docker is updating its subscription service agreement , including a change to the terms for Docker Desktop. Specifically, for use in larger businesses Docker Desktop will require a Pro, Team or Business paid subscription, starting at $5 per user per month. It remains free for small businesses (fewer than 250 employees AND less than $10 million in annual revenue), as well as for personal use, education and non-commercial open source projects. While the effective date of these terms is August 31, 2021, there is a grace period until January 31, 2022 for those organizations that require a paid subscription to use Docker Desktop.



Complementing Docker Personal and Docker Business, the Docker Pro and Docker Team subscriptions provide tools and services for individual professional developers and development teams, respectively, to build, share and run modern applications. Separately, there are no changes to the licensing terms for Docker Engine or the upstream open source Docker or Moby projects.

Resources

1 Stack Overflow Survey 2021 - https://insights.stackoverflow.com/survey/2021

2 SlashData Global Developer Population 2019 https://dockr.ly/3t7VNO4



