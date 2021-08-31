AFFCU Awarded 2020 U.S. Air Force Credit Union of the Year Designation

San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFFCU is thrilled to have been recognized by the United States Department of Defense as the 2020 Air Force Credit Union of the Year (under $1 billion in assets category) at the Defense Credit Union Councils’ 58th Annual Conference in Naples, Florida.

This annual honor is awarded to financial institutions that go above and beyond in providing active duty, veterans, and their families with helpful financial education resources, customized products, and convenient services.

AFFCU’s President/CEO, Ryan Ross, Chairman of the Board, Col Sam Farace, USAF (Ret), and Treasurer, Melvin J. Moczygemba, accepted the award at the event earlier this month.

“This is an amazing achievement and honor to be selected over the other incredible institutions. Our team is proud to have earned this award for a fourth time by demonstrating the ability to provide the utmost service to those who serve our country,” Ross said.

Originally established in 1952 on Lackland Air Force Base as Lackland Federal Credit Union by ten servicemen, AFFCU has grown over the last 69 years to 52,000 members globally. It remains committed to helping those who serve in the military reach their financial goals.

The credit union was commended for its support of the local community through ties to organizations such as the Fisher House, Airman Heritage Foundation, the Honor Flight San Antonio Chapter and praised for offering a range of financial services specifically geared toward supporting our military members such as teaching bi-weekly personal finance classes to over 381 airmen conducting Federal Income Deferral Training for 50 of Lackland AFB's Military Training Instructors.

"Our board, management, and staff are honored to be recognized for their efforts and look forward to improving upon their commitment to military and veteran communities in the future," Ross added.

About AFFCU: AFFCU serves the diverse needs of over 52,000 members worldwide with a full array of financial services and the strength of more than $555 million in assets. For additional details about AFFCU, visit www.GoAFFCU.com.

