Copperstate Farms Receives Honors at Arizona’s First High Times Cannabis Cup

PHOENIX, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona, today announced its Good Things Coming French Chocolate Brownie Bites received recognition at Arizona’s first High Times Cannabis Cup.



Awarded 2nd Place in the Best Non-Gummy Edible category, Good Things Coming Brownie Bites are made with premium French Valrhona chocolate and a touch of sea salt. Products are formulated for medical and adult-use with high and low-dose THC options.

This was the first People’s Choice Edition of the High Times Cannabis Cup in Arizona where winners were chosen by the general public who purchased a judging kit. Over 1,400 consumers participated in the voting process, with 120 product entries across 45 brands.

Established in 2019, Good Things Coming is a chef-driven, precision-dosed cannabis brand founded by Aaron Chamberlin. Good Things Coming products also include Lavender Lemon Drops and flavored Fruit Jellies made with all-natural, gluten-free ingredients.

“To participate in the inaugural Arizona High Times Cannabis Cup and receive the approval and praise of local cannabis consumers is truly an honor,” stated Chamberlin.

The High Times Cannabis Cup was founded in 1988 and has emerged as one of the world’s top-tier cannabis competitions.

For more information on Good Things Coming and its award-winning products visit GoodThingsComing.us. For more information on Copperstate Farms, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and the dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe, Scottsdale, and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About Good Things Coming:

Established in 2019, Good Things Coming is a chef-made, precision-dosed edibles brand handcrafted in Snowflake, Arizona. Founded by Chef Aaron Chamberlin, Good Things Coming products are made from all-natural, gluten-free ingredients and third-party, lab tested distillate from Copperstate Farms. Good Things Coming products include: Lavender Lemon Drops, French Chocolate Brownie Bites, and Fruit Jellies. For more information, visit GoodThingsComing.us.

