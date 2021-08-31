TJP Labs Completes Multi-Million Dollar Investment Round to Continue Global Expansion into Modern Oral Nicotine Manufacturing

PICKERING, Ontario, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TJP Labs Inc. (“TJP Labs”), one of North America's leading full-service contract manufacturers of next-generation nicotine products, announced its launch of Canada's first modern oral nicotine contract manufacturing facility for buccal nicotine pouches. TJP Labs will provide international brands (and when authorized for sale in Canada, domestic brands) contract manufacturing capacity to service the rapidly expanding category. Production of these pouches is expected to commence in the first calendar quarter of 2022.



Completing its corporate restructuring, TJP Labs has secured a multi-million dollar investment from the founders and key members of the early management team of KIK Custom Products, founded in 1993. Under their leadership, KIK Custom Products expanded from a single product manufacturer in one plant north of Toronto, Ontario to a global network with substantial positions in the multi-billion dollar household, pool and automotive categories.

This first of its kind Centre of Excellence in Canada's next-generation buccal nicotine pouch manufacturing will be located in Pickering, Ontario. Spread over a 30,000 sq ft expansive campus, the facility will include world-class, state-of-the-art European G.D S.p.A nicotine pouch manufacturing machinery. The new facility will have high-speed pouch filling and packaging rebuild lines, internal precision x-rays for automated purity control and auto weighing and photography to ensure the highest standards of consumer safety and product efficacy available. Phase 1 is expected to provide TJP Labs the capacity to produce over 36 million pouches per month and Phase 2 should double that capacity. Phase 1 is expected to be completed by December 2021 and Phase 2 by Q4 2022.

Modern Oral Nicotine is the latest growth category within next-generation nicotine products. Popularly known as nicotine "pouches," these products have harm reduction potential for reducing the disease and death burden from combustible tobacco-related illness globally.

Speaking on the announcement, David Richmond-Peck, CEO of TJP Labs, said:



"The restructuring process and investment has enabled TJP Labs to optimize our business and strengthen our balance sheet to position us for long-term growth. Our team set out on our mission of engineering harm reduction solutions for a global network of customers seven years ago when my mother passed away from a combustible tobacco-related illness. The launch of this facility sets the foundation of our goal to build a network of international facilities for this rapidly growing category. We are proud that we will be able to provide manufacturing solutions to companies that give adult consumers a less harmful alternative to combustible tobacco products. Our multiple licenses, including Health Canada site license, FDA FEI, ISO 9001:2015, HACCP and cGMP speak to the rigorous standards that we uphold and look forward to serving companies globally."

About TJP Labs Inc.

TJP Labs is a leading North American full-service, global contract manufacturer of premium quality next-generation nicotine products, specializing in the manufacture of bulk liquids and in modern oral nicotine pouches. Our products are manufactured and packaged in our full cGMP/HACCP compliant, ISO 9001:2015 certified state-of-the-art facilities.

