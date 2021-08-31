Key Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Players Take On Acquiring Companies And Innovative Solutions As Per The Business Research Company's Report On The Data Center Infrastructure Management Market

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the data center infrastructure management market, companies focusing on launching innovative solutions and software platforms are shaping the market. Key players are developing integrated technologies and solutions using advanced solutions such as artificial intelligence in data center architecture. This helps to unlock the capacity of subsystems and improve operations and maintenance performance.

For instance, in February 2020, Huawei, a China-based technology company introduced FusionDC 2.0 based on prefabricated modular technology. To design future-proof data center facilities, FusionDC 2.0 uses the AI-fusion, building-fusion, component-fusion, and digital-fusion concepts. FusionDC 2.0 uses prefabricated modular technologies to standardize and accelerate the development of data centers, and also includes a future-oriented and elastic architecture to assist data centers in responding to changes in power density.

Also in February 2020, Eaton, an Ireland-based company offering electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical applications completed the acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI) for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Eaton will be able to better serve its data center clients and expand its range of data center power distribution and monitoring solutions. Power distribution Inc. is a US-based company that provides power distribution and monitoring solutions for data centers manufacturing, institutional users, and other critical or high-value electrical systems. Such mergers and acquisitions are another trend in the market.

Major players in the data center infrastructure management industry are ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Commscope Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Modius Inc., Panduit Corporation, Raritan Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Vertiv Group Co., Nlyte, Delta Electronics Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Stulz GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, ITRACS Corp, VMware Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Oracle Corporation, NetApp Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Device42 Inc., Sunbird Software Inc., SynapSense Corp, and Fieldview Solutions.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2021 - By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT And Telecom), COVID-19 Implications And Growth covers major data center infrastructure management companies, data center infrastructure management market share by company, data center infrastructure management manufacturers, data center infrastructure management market size, and data center infrastructure management market forecasts. The report also covers the global data center infrastructure management market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5292&type=smp

The global data center infrastructure management market is expected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2020 to $2.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The data center infrastructure management market is expected to reach $5.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 24.7%.

North America accounts for the largest data center infrastructure management market share, while Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the data center infrastructure management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The main types of components in data center infrastructure management are solutions and services. The data center infrastructure management solutions include asset management, network management, cooling management, power management, security management. The different deployment models include on-premises, cloud and are used in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises. It is implemented in various sectors such as BFSI, energy, government, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecom, and others.

Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide data center infrastructure management market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, data center infrastructure management market segments and geographies, data center infrastructure management market trends, data center infrastructure management market drivers, data center infrastructure management market restraints, data center infrastructure management market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Database Software Market - By Type (Database Operation Management, Database Maintenance Management), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By End User (BFSI (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance), IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Business Processes Outsourcing Market - By Type (CRM BPO, HRO BPO, F&A BPO, And Other BPO Services), Drivers And Restraints, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

5G Infrastructure Equipment Market - By Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), Distributed Antenna System (DAS)), By Type of Network Technology (Software Defined Networking (SDN), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Fog Computing (FC)), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



