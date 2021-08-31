GL Announces Enhanced T1 E1 Emulation / Analyzer Products & Software

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., announced today the release of its latest T1 E1 Emulation/Analyzer products and software covering new applications, enhancements and added features.



Speaking to the press, Mr. Vijay Kulkarni, CEO said, “The T1 E1 Analysis Suite of products provides comprehensive analysis and emulation capabilities for voiceband analysis and signaling protocol analysis. The new application is added to support unframed mode in "Frame Relay Emulator" where the user can include Timeslot 0 for transmission/reception and enhanced T1 E1 BERT commands to give error insertion rate and bit inversion capability. Now, Packet Data Analysis has been introduced for offline protocol analyzers – CAS, SS7, ISDN, and GSM. Supported protocols include AIN, CAMEL, MAP, ANSI TCAP, and CNAM over the ATM layer in our MAPS™ application.”



He further added, “There are some significant enhancements in the T1 E1 Protocol Analyzers, it permits the user to create aggregate column priority groups, and aggregate column items user interface for reversing order src->dst or dst->src and rearrange it in any order using GUI. We also, added protocol decode errors and data link errors for searching and filtering criteria.”

Latest enhancements on the following applications include:

MAPS™ Command Line Interface (CLI): Updated CLI with Python client and parser files for 32/64-bit versions and Python versions 2 and 3 Support for decoding UK caller ID

MFR-IP-PacketCheck™: Bandwidth Configuration and Transmission Rate Control is now applicable to per stream instead of per virtual channel Selection of Packet Mode for each stream is provided based on the default values that are selected and loaded to the respective configuration fields. Customization of those configuration values is also provided Supported Packet Mode selection options are FR-Route, FR-Bridge, FR-Q.933, PPP-IPV4, PPP-LCP, and Custom Transmit and Receive option now supports for Non-MFR Frames Default flags between frames have been changed from 100 to 1

Datacom Analyzer: Included WCS scripts for Datacom interface and enhanced BERT WCS script for Datacom, T1, and E1 analyzer

MAPS™ Analog Phone/Line Simulator (APS): The Voiceband Measurement (VBM) synchronization mechanism uses single-frequency tone instead of DTMF Debug option has been included to show on/off time for detected call progress tones and to record call setup The MAPS™ APS now support E&M Protocol The voiceband measurements reports can be sent to a central database (NetSurveyorWeb™) The scripts are updated to support ground-start signaling



MAPS™ CAS:

CAS now supports SS5, SF signaling, voice call signaling simulation for E1

Windows Client Server (WCS): British Telecom extension has been added to Caller-ID module Python client enables native Python programming using WCS commands, tasks, and structured Python-style responses





About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure 'quality and reliability' of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.

